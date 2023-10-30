Two children die in Millwood house fire

Emphasize the importance to children about getting out of a home if there is a fire, and teach them where to go.

Post emergency numbers near a phone and teach children who to call and when.

Put smoking materials out all the way, and always smoke outside.

Keep lighters, matches, candles and other flammable items out of children’s reach.

Here are some tips from the Spokane Valley Fire Department:

Two children died early Monday morning in a house fire in Millwood.

The boys were unresponsive when they were located by firefighters, and first responders attempted lifesaving measures for 45 minutes, said Patrick Erickson, Spokane Valley Fire Department spokesman.

The children’s father and a firefighter were injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital. The father, Eugene “Gene” Ford, was treated and released and returned to the house later in the morning in scrubs and a sweatshirt with soot covering his skin. The firefighter also was treated and released, said Erickson.

Spokane Valley firefighters were called to the single-story home at 9815 E. Dalton Avenue about 2:45 a.m. and were told at the home that two people still were inside, Erickson said.

Margie Ford, the grandmother of the two boys, identified them as Maverick Ford, 7, and Gabriel Davis, 9 – “just babies,” she said. Two dogs also died, she told The Spokesman-Review at the scene.

Spokane Valley Fire inspector Kip Krogh on scene after a fire at on the 9800 block of east Dalton killed two children, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Spokane Valley. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Margie Ford said the father told the two children to get out of the home when one of them woke up and yelled, “Fire!” Her son tried to put it out, she said, but couldn’t. Spokane Valley Fire Department said in a news release that when first responders arrived, they found “one person attempting to fight the fire with a garden hose.”

Neighbor Cindy Sinatra said Gene Ford ran to her home, banging on her door. She called 911 because she thought someone was going to break into her home.

“I saw out the window there were flames,” Sinatra said. “He was running around the house going, ‘My kids are inside, my kids are inside!’ As soon as he said that, I heard a pop, pop, pop, pop, and the whole thing just exploded.”

Sinatra said Gene Ford ran around the home frantically and tried to break into the bedroom of the two children through a window to get them out.

“He couldn’t break them,” Sinatra said. “By this time, the whole house was in flames.”

Both boys attended Linwood Elementary school, and a crisis counseling team was at the school to support students and staff Monday morning, said Spokane Public Schools Spokesperson Ryan Lancaster.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Erickson said.