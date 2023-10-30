Five thoughts: Corey Seager, resurgent bullpen give Rangers World Series Game 3 win

By Evan Grant Dallas Morning News

PHOENIX – A half dozen fast and furious thoughts from Game 3 of the World Series, a 3-1 Texas Rangers win over the Diamondbacks, powered by the thunder in Corey Seager’s bat and the resurgent arm of Jon Gray.

Game 4 is Tuesday in Arizona. The Rangers began Game 3 undecided about a starting pitcher. Andrew Heaney, their fourth starter in the postseason, did not pitch on Monday and is available.

What it means: Who knows if the Rangers will have enough pitching to finish this World Series, but they are two wins away from winning the whole dang thing. And, as of now, they are the best road team in MLB history.

With the win on Monday, the Rangers have now won all nine of their postseason away games this season. It’s the most road wins any team has ever compiled in a single postseason. It goes without saying that the nine-game road winning streak is also the longest single-season mark in MLB history. While the New York Yankees won nine straight road games over the 1996-97 postseasons, nobody has ever won nine in a single season.

Seager’s third-inning, two-run homer, gave Max Scherzer a lead, but Scherzer took a liner off his back/elbow area at the end of the third. Enter Jon Gray. Gray, who wasn’t active for the first two Rangers playoff series, pitched three near-perfect innings to bridge things for the Rangers. Gray’s fastball/slider combo was excellent, producing five swings and misses among the 30 total pitches he threw. Gray’s fastball ranged up to 97.8 mph. He has been the pitching hero of the series for the Rangers, retiring 14 of the 16 batters he’s faced.

Next question: If Scherzer’s back is an issue, do you save Gray to start a potential Game 7 or do you bring him back as fast as possible, which might be for Game 5? As a reliever, he’s been a weapon.

Ominous: If a pitching injury wasn’t enough of a concern, there’s this: Adolis García also left the game with a tight side after hitting in the top of the eighth. The Rangers didn’t immediately provide more information. He was replaced by Travis Jankowski.

The first concern with “side tightness” is always an oblique muscle. The Rangers simply can’t afford to lose García, the ALCS MVP. He’s hit eight homers and driven in 22 runs during the postseason. It’s a single-season MLB record.

Garcia flied out to end the top of the eighth. When the Rangers went to the field in the bottom of the inning, Jankowski was in right field. Jankowski has just two at-bats this postseason.

Much needed: When this World Series is over, Texas second baseman Marcus Semien is going to have perhaps the longest season in baseball history. That’s not a euphemism. He’s liable to set records for plate appearances and at-bats over the course of a single calendar year. But it also leads to questions about whether his postseason slump is fatigue-related.

Answer: On Monday, it didn’t matter.

He delivered when the Rangers most needed it. Semien’s third-inning, run-scoring single (in his 823rd plate appearance of 2023), got the Rangers on the board. It broke a 10-game postseason RBI drought for Semien, who entered the game hitting .194 for the postseason. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Semien had been late on a hanging slider that could not have been centered more perfectly in the middle of the zone, yanking it foul. But after taking a couple of pitches off the plate, he lined a fastball to left for the first run.

Cookie monster: After Corey Seager’s game-tying, bottom-of-the-ninth homer on a middle-of-the-strike zone fastball in Game 1, FOX’s David Ortiz wondered why the D-backs would serve the “Cookie Monster a cookie.”

They did it again in Game 3.

It came one pitch after Arizona pitching coach Brent Strom had come to the mound for a stern talking to with Brandon Pfaadt. He’d left a couple of pitches up in the zone, leading to Semien’s run-scoring single. You don’t want to make the same mistake to Seager. To quote Britney: Oops, they did it again.

Pfaadt’s first pitch was a fat fastball on the inside third of the plate at about belt level. Seager does bad things to those kinds of pitches. He turned it into a 421-foot homer to right that left the bat at 114.5 mph. It was the single hardest hit ball by Seager this season or in the playoffs.

Defense never rests: The Rangers got some big hits over the first three innings to build a lead, but the defense deserves equal credit for not letting them fall into an early hole. The defense, which ranked seventh in the majors in runs saved this season, made three important plays in the early innings.

In the first, after Scherzer walked Ketel Marte, Gabriel Moreno rolled a ball softly toward third. Josh Jung charged it well, threw behind him to second for a force and Marcus Semien got off a strong relay to turn it into an inning-ending double play.

In the second, the D-backs’ aggressive “chaos” style on the bases may have, um, bitten them. After Christian Walker doubled to center, Tommy Pham singled to right. Adolis García got to the ball quickly and got a strong throw off to home to get Walker, who had run through a stop sign at third. It was a key first out instead of a huge jam.

Then, with two outs, Pavin Thomas hit the bouncer that hit off Scherzer’s back and elbow and ricocheted to third. Jung never quit on the play, fielded the ball barehanded and his throw to first beat Pham by a step to end the inning.

And in the eighth, Seager and Semien combined to turn perhaps a game-saving double play on Ketel Marte’s hard grounder. Seager picked the ball, flipped to second with his back to the infield, and Semien fired a laser to first to just edge Marte.