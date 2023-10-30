Letters for Oct. 30, 2023

Elect officials who support easy access to information

I recently read the banned book “The 1619 Project.” Even though I have a master’s degree, I was shocked to discover how little I know about our early American roots and our founding fathers’ extensive support for slavery. Learning more about our painful past provided me with a broader historical perspective to increase my awareness of systemic racism and caste within our culture.

I am very distressed that this well-documented book, as well as being a New York Times Magazine’s award-winning initiative, has been banned in many libraries. Sadly, it reminds me of the leaders in Germany post -WWII who intentionally edited out references to the concentration camps in their history books. They didn’t want their children to feel “bad” about their national history. However, ignorance doesn’t make the pain go away – it just perpetuates it to future generations.

I remember when Sister Paula, my brother’s first-grade teacher, told my parents he was behaving very “effeminately.” They felt embarrassed and tried to toughen him up. However, at age 20 he came out as being gay. I wish that Tom, and our family, had been able to check out books from the library describing the experience of gays and other sexual minorities. These books would have helped us to better understand his experience – instead of shaming him.

When you are voting in the Nov. 7 election, I encourage you to vote for elected officials, and school board representatives, who support people being informed – not banning books.

Susie Leonard Weller

Liberty Lake

Uncomfortable to be homeless

Nadine Woodward promised to combat homelessness by making it more uncomfortable to be homeless. She has fulfilled that promise. Just look at the Trent shelter, which has no running water. There are portable toilets, but people can’t bathe or wash clothing. It is not a shelter; it’s more like a concentration camp. And the unsheltered population, while quite uncomfortable, has not been reduced. Warehousing is not a solution. Can we please have a change of direction?

Sara Duggin

Spokane

Don’t become San Francisco

I was coming down the hill from Fifth Avenue the other day and ran into a detour on Third Avenue. I turned and thought I had been transported to downtown San Francisco. All the trash and the homeless druggies lining the street. As I continued, I noticed tranked -out people in full comatose positions. I’m wondering now that the ballots have been mailed out what are you going to do.

If you vote for Lisa Brown and Betsy Wilkerson, along with the other socialists/communists on the council, you will finish bringing Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and L.A. to Spokane. And that should strike terror into folks who just moved here from those places. You think crime is bad now, wait until they defund the police, or they retire en masse.

If you vote for Nadine and Kim Plese, at least there will be checks and balances on the council. Your choice. Make a wise one.

Stephen Vance

Spokane

Endorsement of Betsy Wilkerson

I am writing to express my enthusiastic endorsement of Betsy Wilkerson for the position of Spokane City Council president.

Betsy Wilkerson is a dynamic community leader who has dedicated decades to improving the lives of the people in Spokane. Her impressive track record in philanthropy, city government and nonprofits speaks to her deep-seated passion for making our city a better place for everyone. Betsy has not merely been an observer but an active catalyst for change in Spokane.

A remarkable aspect of Betsy’s work is her relentless commitment to giving underserved communities, particularly people of color and youth, a voice in decision-making. She grasps the importance of inclusivity and diversity, championing policies addressing their unique challenges.

Having worked alongside Betsy, I can attest to her integrity, determination and her ability to unite people for common goals. She genuinely cares about all Spokane residents and strives to build a more equitable, inclusive city.

In her pursuit of Spokane City Council president, I’m confident that Betsy will continue as an unwavering advocate for the city’s diverse communities. She’ll lead the council in making decisions that benefit all residents, enhancing Spokane’s vibrancy and progress.

I urge all Spokane residents to support Betsy Wilkerson in her campaign. With her leadership, Spokane will thrive as a welcoming, diverse, and inclusive community for everyone.

Nikki Lockwood

Vice president, Spokane Public School board of directors

Spokane

Nosediving into Halloween

What fun trick-or-treating in Spokane. Ah the memories!

Not good ones if you happen to use the sidewalks in many neighborhoods. Tripping and falling with a bag of candy can squelch any amount of fun for the night. What to do? Bring a good flashlight so the little ghosts and goblins can watch for bad sidewalks.

Parents, let your councilperson know that this is a big issue and policy change is needed for repairs.

Cathy Gunderson

Spokane

Miracle on Second

On a Sunday morning at the corner of Second and Division, I actually saw some homeless guys cleaning. One was sweeping the sidewalk with a very sad broom and two were picking up trash and putting it in plastic bags. Traffic didn’t let me slow down to say thanks, but it put a little bit of hope in my heart. What if what those guys were doing were as contagious as COVID?

Claudia Craven

Spokane

Why I am voting for Kitty Klitzke

I am a resident of the Garland neighborhood and look forward to Kitty Klitzke representing my community. Kitty advocates for environmentally conscience city planning focused on public transit and bike/pedestrian infrastructure, has extensive experience protecting Spokane’s natural resources, and has been endorsed by numerous respected community leaders and groups.

Kitty’s involvement in the city ordinance that ensures sidewalks and bike lanes are considered when city streets are upgraded, her engagement on the team that helped pass the ballot measure that funded the new central city bus line and expanded bus service across the city, and her previous work at the Lands Council and Spokane Riverkeeper make me confident that the city’s urban development and water resources will be protected under her leadership.

Additionally, Kitty has broad support in the community with endorsements by tribes, women’s rights organizations, environmental groups, unions, Republican and Democrat-elected officials, business owners, neighborhood leaders, and educators. This is a marked difference from her opponent who appeared on stage at an event with Matt Shea – the politician who was accused of participating in acts of domestic terrorism. That is not who we want to represent our community.

As a citizen of the thriving and growing city of Spokane, I need my city councilperson to do what’s best for the people of Spokane, the environment, and the local economy. That is why my vote is for Kitty Klitzke.

Laura Robinson

Spokane

Follow the money

Please, please dear voters. I beg you to “follow the money.” Those attack ads are designed to focus in on our worst fears. The money comes from folks trying to cash in on our taxes for their own benefit – not ours!

Mary Naber

Spokane