Locally: Gonzaga women’s game against Portland slotted for national broadcast

From staff and news services

The Gonzaga women’s regular-season basketball finale against Portland on Feb. 28 will be broadcast on ESPNU. It is the first game scheduled for a national broadcast this season.

The Bulldogs and Pilots were picked to finished first and second in the West Coast Conference, respectively, in the preseason coaches’ poll. Gonzaga won the regular-season title last year, but lost to Portland in the WCC tournament championship game.

Portland had two players named to the All-WCC preseason team: Emme Shearer and Liberty High graduate Maisie Burnahm.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. at McCarthey Athletic Center.

All of Gonzaga’s WCC games will be available for streaming on ESPN+. The Zags have nine games that will air on SWX and two on the Pac-12 Network.

Shooting

The Spokane Jr. Rifle Club held its season-opening ninth annual Bill Havercroft 3200 Smallbore Prone Match on Oct. 14-15.

This match was sanctioned by the NRA using smallbore rifle rules and is held in honor of Coach Bill Havercroft. He has a long-standing coaching history with the Spokane Rifle Club and has coached many junior athletes since 1969, several of whom have gone on to compete at the collegiate and Olympic level. To this day, Havercroft continues to assist the junior rifle team.

The top five (3,200 max points): Roger McRoberts, 3,198 points, first match winner; Tanner Krebs, 3,177, junior match winner; Ben Jones, 3,171, first master class; Anna Pearsall, 3,151; Jack Burns, 3,148, first expert class.

Soccer

Gonzaga won both WCC offensive player of the week honors for the week ending Oct. 22.

Maddie Kemp posted her second hat trick of the season and was named women’s offensive player of the week.

Kemp jumped from fifth to fourth all-time at GU with 23 goals in her career, and to third with 61 career points. She led the nation’s top scoring offense on a record-breaking night as the Bulldogs set program records in single-season goals, assists and points in a 5-2 win over Pacific.

Picking up a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over Saint Mary’s, Chris Swider won the men’s honor. He is a junior from Coeur d’Alene.

Volleyball

Northwest University’s Allie Flynn was named setter of the week in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.

Flynn, a senior setter out of Mead High, led the Eagles with 71 assists last week, averaging 5.46 per set. She also contributed 35 digs, four service aces and three kills with a .500 attack percentage. Northwest defeated Evergreen State College (3-1) and Bushnell University (3-1) but lost to NAIA No. 6-ranked Corban.