Pedestrian dies from hit-and-run near Lind; police seek witnesses

A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run Friday morning near Lind, the Washington State Police said in a news release.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 395. The pedestrian, identified as Lakewood, Washington, resident Nicholas A. Cooper, 31, was found in the roadway by police driving in the area.

It’s unknown what type of vehicle hit Cooper. WSP is asking witnesses or other people with information to contact WSP Det. Lewis Stevens at (509) 904-5102 or via email at Lewis.Stevens@wsp.wa.gov.