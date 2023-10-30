Prep roundup: Claire Busse helps No. 1 West Valley girls soccer stay undefeated, reach 2A district title game
From staff reports
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.
Girls soccer
West Valley 4, Pullman 0: Claire Busse had a goal and an assist, and the top-seeded Eagles (17-0) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Greyhounds (6-10-1) in a District 8 2A semifinal.
Jenna Howe added two assists for West Valley, the state’s No. 1-ranked team in RPI. The Eagles host second-seeded Clarkston in the district title game on Wednesday.
Clarkston 3, East Valley 1: Rebecca Skinner scored the go-ahead goal late in the first half, and added an insurance marker in the 63rd minute, and the second-seeded Bantams (11-3-1) eliminated the third-seeded Knights (11-7) in a District 8 2A semifinal.
Volleyball
Shadle Park at Clarkston: Abbey Flerchinger had 16 kills, 12 digs and four blocks and the Highlanders (14-1, 8-1) beat the Bantams (7-10, 4-6) in a GSL 2A regular season finale 25-15, 25-16, 25-16.
West Valley 3, East Valley 0: Hailey Colyer had nine kills and the Eagles (11-5, 8-2) swept the visiting Knights (3-13, 2-8) 25-10, 25-8. 25-11.
Pullman 3, Rogers 0: Greyhounds (9-6, 6-3) Pirates (1-14, 0-9) Jorja McGuire had 11 kills and the visiting Greyhounds (10-6, 7-3) swept the Pirates (1-15, 0-10) 25-20, 25-22, 25-10.