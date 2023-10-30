UAW reaches tentative deal with GM to end strike, concluding talks with the last of the Big Three

By Jeanne Whalen Washington Post

The United Auto Workers has reached a tentative contract deal with the last of the Big Three automakers, General Motors, bringing the industry close to ending a historic, six-week strike that has rattled the economy and brought record gains for workers.

The GM contract would need to be approved by UAW workers and comes just days after similar tentative deals with Ford and Jeep-maker Stellantis. The agreements would conclude the auto union’s first simultaneous strike against all three automakers.

The agreements mark the biggest compensation win the union has achieved in decades, including raises of 25% in base wages over 4½ years. The GM deal was confirmed by people familiar with the talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement is not yet public.

Asked about the GM deal as he boarded Air Force One on Monday , President Biden gave a thumbs-up. “I think it’s great,” he said. The Biden administration has spent weeks pushing to resolve the work stoppage, worried about the stability of an industry that contributes 3% of the nation’s gross domestic product. Biden became the first president to join the picket line last month to support workers, and the resolution of the strikes could help Biden in his bid to be the “most pro-union president in history.”

The tentative contracts come after a long period of UAW wages not keeping up with inflation, and after the union gave up many of its big perks around the time of the Great Recession, when the automakers were struggling to survive. The union managed to claw back many of those perks in the new deals, including restoring regular cost-of-living wage adjustments to offset inflation. It also eliminated wage tiers that had left newer workers on a lower pay scale.

Striking workers at all three companies will return to their jobs while the union organizes ratification votes, a process that could take a week or more. If workers reject the deals, they will return to the picket lines.

The GM deal comes after the union unexpectedly ratcheted up its strike against the automaker Saturday evening, walking out of a GM factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, during an apparent impasse in talks. The UAW had been slowly widening its work stoppage since it began Sept. 15.

The deals are a coup for the union’s relatively new president, Shawn Fain, who barnstormed the negotiations with grand demands and a more combative style than the UAW has shown in decades.

Speaking Sunday night, before news of the GM deal surfaced, Fain threw down the gauntlet to the rest of the auto industry, saying the UAW aims to unionize U.S. auto factories beyond the Big Three.

“One of our biggest goals coming out of this historic contract victory is to organize like we’ve never organized before,” Fain said during a Facebook Live address. “When we return to the bargaining table in 2028, it won’t just be with the Big Three but with the Big Five or Big Six.”

He added that the UAW negotiated to have its new contracts end on April 30, 2028, so that workers can strike if needed on May 1, an international holiday commemorating workers’ 19th-century struggle for an eight-hour day.

“We invite unions around the country to align your contract expirations with our own so that together we can begin to flex our collective muscles,” Fain said. “If we’re going to truly take on the billionaire class and rebuild the economy so that it starts to work for the benefit of many and not the few, it’s important that we not only strike but that we strike together.”

In the new contracts, the union did not manage to restore defined-benefit pensions for all workers, but it did force the automakers to increase their contributions to 401(k) retirement accounts. Ford will now contribute 10 percent of a worker’s wages, the UAW said Sunday.

The automakers have said little about the deals, leaving it up to the union to inform its members about the details and organize ratification votes.

The strike quickly hit the automakers with billions of dollars of costs through lost sales and other disruptions. GM said last week that it was losing $200 million a week. Ford said the strike had cost it $1.3 billion.

The work stoppage rippled out to affect many workers beyond the picket lines. The Big Three automakers have temporarily laid off thousands of nonstriking workers in recent weeks, saying that they can’t carry out their work because they depend on striking facilities. Auto-parts suppliers have also laid off thousands as their orders from the Big Three dried up.

Some suppliers will have to hire new workers to replace employees who left for other jobs during the UAW strike, Ford’s chief financial officer, John Lawler, said last week.

Ambrose Conroy, an automotive expert and founder of Seraph Consulting, said he and his team are tracking an unusually large number of suppliers that are in “a critical financial position.”

“These distressed suppliers have either not paid sub-suppliers or are nearly out of cash,” he said by email. Some will need financial support to resume production, and they could face demands from employees for higher wages given the UAW deals, he added.

The talks have been acrimonious. During frequent Facebook Live addresses to his members, Fain tossed the automakers’ early proposals in a trash can to signal his disgust. He railed against corporate greed and appeared in one webcast wearing an “Eat the Rich” T-shirt.

The automakers at times accused Fain of grandstanding for the cameras instead of engaging in real negotiations. They entered the talks acknowledging that inflation meant they needed to give workers significant raises, but they balked at the union’s big demands, saying they would leave the companies unable to compete with nonunionized rivals.

Fain, elected to the UAW presidency early this year, has frequently criticized the union’s leadership of recent decades, accusing it of being too complacent and cozy with industry. He has often praised the era of legendary UAW president Walter Reuther, who led the union with a more combative style from 1946 until 1970.

And he named the union’s walkout the “Stand-Up Strike” in honor of the UAW’s Sit-Down Strike of 1936-37, when workers occupied General Motors factories in Flint, Mich., to push for better wages.