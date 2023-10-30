Work to watch for this week in the Spokane area

Here’s a roundup of construction work that could impact local roads this week.

All northbound lanes of Maple Street Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. One southbound lane will be open at all times.

Havana Street from Central to Dalke avenues will be closed, along with the intersection of Myrtle Street and Rowan Avenue.

Water pipeline work will continue to close Westbow Road, from Spotted Road to Cheatham Road.

The closure of Havana Street between Frederick and Euclid avenues has been extended to Nov. 7.

A Halloween block party will close Sharp Avenue from Belt Street to Cannon Street on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.