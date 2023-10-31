Bozzi Media heir given probation for firing gun in Browne’s Addition store parking lot

A 33-year-old successor to Bozzi Media was given credit for the couple of days he spent in jail and sentenced to six months of probation after he fired a weapon at an occupied vehicle earlier this year in Browne’s Addition.

As part of a plea agreement, Jordan Bozzi pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony third-degree assault before Spokane County Superior Court Judge Timothy Fennessy handed down the sentence, which was recommended by the prosecution and defense.

Bozzi was initially charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault for the May 14 shooting outside Sunset Grocery.

“To me, this is a big sweetheart of a deal,” Fennessy said.

Bozzi inherited Bozzi Media after his parents, Vince and Emily Bozzi, died more than two years ago about one month apart from COVID-19. The couple founded and published Bozzi Media, which publishes Spokane Coeur d’Alene Living and Nostalgia magazines.

Bozzi’s attorney, Timothy Note, said Bozzi tried but failed to keep the media company alive, using the little money he had and inherited. The two magazines were still advertised on Bozzi Media’s website Tuesday.

Note said Bozzi will probably have to file personal bankruptcy to recover from the debts he took on while trying to salvage his parents’ company. He said Bozzi is “functionally unemployed.”

“He was thrust into this position and he did the best he could, and it was basically an untenable position,” Note said.

According to court documents, surveillance footage from Sunset Grocery showed Bozzi arriving in a gray Jeep Cherokee, getting out of the car, firing toward an occupied silver vehicle and then driving away.

An employee who heard what sounded like a gunshot outside the store around 1:30 a.m. told police Bozzi, a frequent customer, returned to the store about 15 minutes after the shooting.

Bozzi told the employee someone in the silver vehicle pointed a gun at him so he “shot at their tires,” the employee told police. The employee told Bozzi he is no longer allowed at the store but allowed him to purchase his items before leaving.

Officers arrested him May 16, according to a Spokane police news release. He posted bond May 18, documents say.

Note told the court he thought the case was “very, very winnable” if it went to trial, and that the incident was not instigated by Bozzi.

He said Bozzi went to Sunset Grocery early that morning to buy cereal and milk. When he got to the counter to buy the items, he realized he forgot his wallet, so he drove back to his Browne’s Addition residence to retrieve it. On his way back to the store, Note said a driver behind Bozzi took offense to something he did.

Both cars pulled into Sunset Grocery, and Bozzi walked over to the car.

Note said Bozzi jumped back after an occupant in the car brandished a firearm at him.

Bozzi then shot at the ground, and the car sped off.

Note said Bozzi fired additional rounds to keep the driver from returning.

He said Bozzi then went home, talked to his roommate and went to Sunset Grocery a third time. He apologized to the store staff, bought the cereal and milk and went home.

Note said police did not receive a call from the occupants of the car and there was no indication they were struck by Bozzi’s bullets.

Fennessy said there are several ways to “look at the picture,” and that Note was paid to provide the best picture on Bozzi’s behalf. Fennessy took issue with Bozzi’s actions that night, including firing shots in a populated area.

Fennessy also noted Bozzi’s seven misdemeanor charges as an adult, including assault, hit-and-run, reckless driving and DUI. Bozzi had no felony criminal history prior to the shooting.

“Those all speak to lack of responsibility, perhaps in addition to substance abuse,” Fennessy said.

Fennessy ordered Bozzi to be evaluated for an alcohol and/or controlled substance dependency as part of the sentence.

Bozzi faced the standard sentencing range of one to three months in jail, but he qualified for a first-time felony offender waiver, meaning Fennessy could sentence him below that range.

Bozzi lost his right to have a firearm as part of the deal, which was important for the state, Spokane County deputy prosecutor Michael Jolstead said.