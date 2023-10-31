Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Yuletide at Spokane Art School – Yuletide is a fun, holiday indoor event of fine arts and crafts, great for the beginning of gift giving season. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 811 W. Garland Ave. Free. (509) 325-3001.

Second Friday ArtWalk – Stroll the streets of downtown Coeur d’Alene and check out locally and nationally acclaimed artists. To see which businesses and galleries are participating, visit artsandculturecda.org/artwalk. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Free.

Holiday Art Show – Sip on award-winning wines while shopping for handcrafted creations from local artists. Featuring artwork, candles, woodworking, jewelry and more. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 12, noon-4 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 747-3903.

Classes/Workshops

Adult Paint Class – Recreate the Art Sherpa’s “Autumn Tree with Waterfall Moon” using cotton swabs, paint brushes and acrylic paint. Thursday, 3 p.m. Endicott Library, 324 E St., Endicott, Wash. Free.

Watercolor Studio Instruction – This class is open to individual watercolor projects and teacher interaction on a variety of themes. Fridays, 1-3 p.m. through Dec. 15. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Paint Night – Learn how to paint a fall-inspired piece and drink beverages with a guided demonstration by Deborah Loy-Linde. Register at thejacklincenter.org. Friday, 6-8 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $45. (208) 457-8950.

Baskets A Batch – Make baskets of various styles, colors, and sizes. Bring needle-nose pliers and a sack lunch. Register at createarts.org. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Wash. $25. (509) 447-9277.

Sewcial Club – A community of makers for stitching with a focus on mending and altering garments. Staff will be on hand to offer suggestions and brainstorm solutions. Bring projects to work on in the company of other makers. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Art Salvage, 610 E. North Foothills Drive. Free.

Fun, Funky Fellows: Illustrative Character Design – Have some fun finding new ways to stylize people and humanoids. Learn to break down individual facial features into simpler shapes and proportions, create characters from imagination and from personality-building, and draw full body portraits in dynamic poses. Saturday, 11 a.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $53. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Cooking in the Greenhouse Featuring Chef Teague Tatsch – An exclusive cooking class featuring Chef Teague Tatsch as he shares insights into his craft and celebrates the incredible flavors inspired by Sichuan cuisine. Sunday, Noon-2 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $50. (509) 467-5258.

Preparing Gardens for Winter and Spring Planning – Learn what it takes to prepare garden beds for the winter months ahead, and the things to do and not to do to prepare them for spring. Tuesday, 4:30-5:30 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $30. (208) 762-4825.

Build a Terrarium – Build a terrarium with our plant expert. Learn how to build one, what each layer does and how to take care of the creation. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $50. (509) 467-5258.