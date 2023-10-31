SNL Comedian Colin Jost postpones November performance in Spokane to June 2024

“Saturday Night Live” comedian Colin Jost was set to perform stand-up comedy at Spokane’s Fox Theater Thursday on Nov. 2. That performance has been canceled and rescheduled for June 20, 2024.

According to the Fox Theater, all previously purchased tickets for the Nov. 2 performance will be honored for the new date. For ticket holders unable to attend the new date, refunds are available through the end of November. For refunds or to claim tickets for the performance next summer, call the theater box office at (509) 624-1200.

Jost is head writer for “Saturday Night Live” and has served as co-anchor of the series’ “Weekend Update” segment since 2014.