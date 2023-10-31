Want a remote job that pays over $100k? Here are work-from-home positions in WA state

Genevieve Belmaker and Shaun Goodwin, The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)

Oct. 31—As we continue to move toward a more remote, work-from-home world in the aftermath of COVID-19, many types of jobs are being offered that are either fully remote or remote optional. Other positions offer remote hybrid, with some amount of time required on site.

This is especially true in Washington state, where both state agencies and private sector companies are actively hiring six-figure positions that can work remotely.

Applications can be submitted through Washington State’s online application portal or by applying directly on the website of the linked jobs. You can also sign up for job alerts through the state employment website. Some social media and job search sites, like LinkedIn Jobs, also offer alerts that can be filtered by salary and sector.

The following positions are broken down by the listed maximum potential salary, but all are offering a salary range based on applicant factors, including qualifications and experience. They also offer paid sick leave, paid time off, and health benefits.

$211,000 — $267,000

Partner and Customer Service Director — Starbucks

Salary: $151,200 — $267,000

Type: Remote up to 2 days per week

Summary: The director of Starbucks’ partner and customer service division will lead initiatives to eliminate customer and partner pain points, develop strategy and budget plans, and create goals and development opportunities for partners.

Deadline: Continuous

Digital Sales Executive — NTT Data

Salary: $127,100 — $211,900

Type: Remote

Summary: The person in this position will be expected to generate at least $8 million annually in bookings and sales for NTT Data, a consultation company for IT and business services. Bookings and sales would be obtained through work-from-home promotion of the company to prospective clients and occasionally traveling for client meetings within the greater Seattle area.

Deadline: Continuous

$142,000 — $154,000

Customer Success Research Analyst — Truveta

Salary: $95,600 — $142,300

Type: Remote

Summary: The research analyst will conduct studies and produce results using multiple programming languages such as Python and SQL. The results of these studies will help guide Truveta, a patient-care health data organization, to create peer-reviewed publications and collaborate on projects with Truveta clients.

Deadline: Continuous

Employee Engagement Partner — Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI)

Salary: $96,400 — $154,300

Type: Remote

Summary: The employee engagement partner will undertake multiple responsibilities for REI, a retail chain of outdoor recreation equipment. Some responsibilities include supporting store managers through action plans around employee engagement, conducting training on employee sentiment and engagement, and creating an inclusive environment for employees.

Deadline: Continuous

$123,000 — $138,000

Deputy for Data Acquisition and Management — WA Health Care Authority

Salary: $98,820 — $138,360

Type: Remote optional

Summary: This position would report directly to the Health Care Authority’s chief data officer on health information and data management systems. The position also supports the State Health Information Exchange, which allows healthcare professionals to exchange messages and information securely.

Deadline: Continuous

Portfolio Manager — WA Employment Security Department

Salary: $91,776 — $123,4468

Type: Remote optional

Summary: The portfolio manager manages high-value projects within the Leave and Care Division of the Washington State Employment Security Department. This includes setting and maintaining project schedules, coordinating activities across multiple programs and departments, and partnering with technical and business apartments to analyze new potential projects.

Deadline: Nov. 12, 2023

Occupational Nurse Consultant — WA Health Care Authority

Salary: $84,744 — $138,852

Type: Remote optional

Summary: The occupational nurse consultant is responsible for overseeing clinical programs within HCA that pertain to medical equipment, supplies, complex technology equipment and prosthetics. Part of this oversight will be to evaluate available scientific evidence to make policy and project decisions.

Deadline: Nov. 2, 2023

Lead Web Developer — WA Department of Retirement Systems

Salary: $91,776 — $123,468

Type: Remote optional

Summary: The lead web developer will provide developmental direction for document imaging technologies and other web-based tech. The bulk of this work will be analyzing, designing, developing and testing web-based applications that support the Department of Retirement Systems’ mission.

Deadline: Continuous

$105,000 — $117,000

Test Automation Engineer — WA Department of Revenue

Salary: $87,432 — $117,588 annually

Type: Remote only

Summary: The test automation engineer will use software development and testing to create automation — tools that run automatically — for the Department of Revenue. The engineer would work on both existing and new platforms.

Deadline: Nov. 5, 2023

Social Media Analyst — Pinkerton

Salary: $100,000 — $105,000

Type: Remote

Summary: Pinkerton is a nearly two-century-old private security and detective agency. The social media analyst position is expected to monitor and identify potential physical security threats of clients and work with the Executive Threat Intelligence and Global Intelligence teams.

Deadline: Continuous