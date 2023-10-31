Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Rogelio R. Garcia and Asheley A. Spears Guillen, both of Spokane.

Myles C. B. St. Marks and Morgan L. Dailey, both of Cheney.

Daniel N. Mereu, of Spokane Valley, and Khiara D. Jones, of Post Falls.

John M. Lieske and Briona N. Rogers, both of Spokane.

Kevin R. Cline and Elaine S. Gerard, both of Spokane.

Raymond R. Corder and Cathay L. Reta, both of Spokane Valley.

Mark R. Fuchs and Margaret S. Ophelan, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Black Coral Project LLC v. April Braley, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern WA v. Krystalann Frazier, restitution of premises.

Black Coral Project LLC v. Jennifer Hedgecock, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern WA v. Neesa Costello, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. James Hamilton, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Lynette Wiebelhaus, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Cheryl McDermott, restitution of premises.

Johnathon Chan v. Melody Deforest, restitution of premises.

Miller Paint company Inc. v. Tom Rogers Painting LLC, money claimed owed.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Andrew Barnhart, property damages.

Regions Bank v. Terra Havens, complaint.

Sergio Murguia v. Rebecca Standiford, complaint for personal injuries.

Dean and Julie Tucker v. Forest River Inc., RV Retailer Washington LLC, et al., complaint.

24/7 Educational Services LLC and The Payment Option LLC v. Austin Garcia, complaint for damages.

24/7 Educational Services LLC and The Payment Option LLC v. Corina Gutierrez, complaint for damages.

24/7 Educational Services LLC and The Payment Option LLC v. Kurt Krauth, complaint for damages.

24/7 Educational Services LLC and The Payment Option LLC v. Alexander Rankin, complaint for damages.

24/7 Educational Services LLC and The Payment Option LLC v. George Foster, complaint for damages.

24/7 Educational Services LLC and The Payment Option LLC v. Ty Kime, complaint for damages.

24/7 Educational Services LLC and The Payment Option LLC v. Christopher Quigley, complaint for damages.

24/7 Educational Services LLC and The Payment Option LLC v. Aldolfo Muller, complaint for damages.

24/7 Educational Services LLC and The Payment Option LLC v. Natalie McKnight, complaint for damages.

24/7 Educational Services LLC and The Payment Option LLC v. Aaron Altendeder, complaint for damages.

24/7 Educational Services LLC and The Payment Option LLC v. Kathryn Pederson, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Nicholson, Kelly M. and Matthew M.

Legal separations granted

Weedman, Shannon J. and Robert B.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Twilla M. St. Pierre, 46; 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and making or possessing a motor vehicle theft tool.

Judge Michael P. Price

Treven F. Lewis, 30; $5,619.15 in restitution, 216 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Orlando L. Peterson, 33; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Blake D. J. Conery, also known as Blake D. Connery, 38; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jerid M. Davis, 30; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Grant A. Dilley, 33; 21 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Brandon S. Fisher, 33; 20 days in jail, pedestrian/vehicular interference.

Wayne A. Frost, 63; 34 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Dorthea R. Montoya, 53; one day in jail, physical control.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Garet A. Scott, 24; 13 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Sarah F. Williams, 27; one day in jail, reckless driving and two counts of hit/run of an unattended vehicle.