Wizards pick up fourth-year option on former Gonzaga standout Corey Kispert’s contract

Corey Kispert has made steady improvement in his first two seasons in the NBA and he’s off to a strong start in year three.

So it came as no surprise Tuesday that the Washington Wizards announced they have exercised their fourth-year option on the former Gonzaga standout. Kispert, 24, will receive roughly $5.7 million in 2024-25. He’s earning $3.7 million this season.

Kispert, selected No. 15 overall in the 2021 draft, had an up-and-down rookie season. He played in 77 games, starting 36, and averaged 8.2 points, 35.0% on 3-point attempts and 2.7 rebounds.

The 6-foot-7 Kispert improved in nearly every category last season, draining 42.4% behind the 3-point line and contributing 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds.

He’s started more than half of his 154 career NBA games, but he’s been highly effective coming off the bench in this season’s first three games. He’s averaging 14 points, 3.3 boards and hitting 42.9% from distance in nearly 27 minutes per contest. He’s third on the team in scoring behind Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole.

Kispert was a three-year starter at Gonzaga, finishing with a career-high 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 87.8% at the free-throw line and 44% 3-point accuracy in his senior year. The Zags won their first 31 games before falling to Baylor in the 2021 national title game.

Kispert was named first-team AP All-American and West Coast Conference Player of the Year and an academic All-American in 2021.