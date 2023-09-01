The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
85°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

19-year-old Spokane man dies in motorcycle crash

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 19-year-old Spokane man died after riding a motorcycle head-on into a car Friday in Suncrest, Washington.

Nevon Miller was riding at about 11:30 a.m. north on state Route 291 at a high speed when he struck a southbound 2021 Subaru Outback turning east on Blackstone Way, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Miller was thrown about 50 feet, troopers said. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, 76-year-old William Stewart, of Nine Mile Falls, was taken to Providence Holy Family Hospital with injuries.

WSP said Miller’s driving caused the crash and it was unclear Friday whether drugs or alcohol were involved.