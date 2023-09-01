Field Reports: Washington proposes closure for part of Methow Valley Wildlife area to help mule deer

From staff reports

Washington is proposing an annual closure for a wildlife area in the Methow Valley in an effort to help mule deer.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release Friday that it wants to close about 23,300 acres of the Methow Wildlife Area from Dec. 15 to April 15 annually.

Washington’s largest migratory mule deer population lives in the Methow Valley and uses the 34,600-acre wildlife area during the winter.

WDFW’s release said climate change and wildfire have reduced winter range for mule deer, and that the closure will keep outdoor recreators from limiting the deer’s movement further.

Brandon Troyer, Methow Wildlife Area manager, said in the release that the closure is meant to reduce human interference at a time when deer are having a harder time finding food and habitat.

“We’re seeing less quality habitat available for wildlife and more human disturbance during those critical winter and early spring months, when food is scarce,” Troyer said. “This closure is intended to reduce that disturbance.”

The release also says the closure will help WDFW gather data on how mule deer use the area during the winter.

The lands that would be part of the closure are spread across five units in the wildlife area.

WDFW is hosting a workshop on the closure on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Winthrop Barn Auditorium.

Land closures in North Idaho to be rescinded

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Friday that recent rains and cool weather will allow its private land partners to lift recent closures related to fire danger.

Idaho Fish and Game said in a news release that land owned by the Godde Family and Kroetch Land and Timber Company is open to public access effective immediately.

North Idaho Timber Group land enrolled in the state’s Large Tracts Program will open later this month. Most parcels will reopen to the public on Wednesday.

Clagstone Meadows will also reopen to the public on Wednesday.

The land closures were put in place in August due to fire danger amid high temperatures and dry weather. Rain and cooler weather changed the region’s course this week, allowing the agency and landowners to reopen the parcels.

But fire danger still remains high in much of the state, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. The agency sent a news release Friday reminding people to be careful.

Poker run planned to raise money for Riverside State ParkThe Riverside State Park Foundation has planned a Poker Run for later this month to raise money for the park just outside Spokane.

The run will take place Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. at the Seven Mile Airstrip. It is a free admission day for the park, so a Discover Pass won’t be required for entry.

Those who want to register for the run will pay a $25 fee. Kids 17 years old and younger get free admission.

Participants can register at riversidestateparkfoundation.org.

Audubon calendars available for purchase

The Spokane Audubon Society’s 2024 calendars are available for purchase.

The 2024 Calendar of Birds of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho showcases local bird photography and information about the species featured within it, according to a news release from Spokane Audubon.

It also includes notes on when to watch for certain birds.

Proceeds from the sales will help fund Spokane Audubon’s conservation work.

The calendars can be purchased at audubonspokane.org for $14.50.

They can also be purchased by mailing a check to Spokane Audubon Society at PO Box 9820, Spokane, 99209.

Monthly programs back after summer break

After a summer hiatus, some Inland Northwest outdoors groups are reviving free programs open to the public.

Upcoming offerings include:

• National Hunting and Fishing Day presentation, including how to get kids involved, by Steven Dazey of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday at 6116 N. Market St., for Inland Northwest Wildlife Council.

• Loon conservation efforts by Montana Loon Society. 6:30 p.m., Sept. 12, at Lutheran Church of the Master, 4800 N. Ramsey Rd. in Coeur d’Alene, for Coeur d’Alene Audubon.

• Fly fishing author Jon Tobey will tell fishing tales, 7 p.m., Sept. 13, at St. Francis School, 1104 W. Heroy, for Spokane Fly Fishers.

• Backyard bird data collecting for the National Phenology Network, by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service outreach coordinator Erin Posthumus, Ron Force, 7 p.m., Sept. 13, online via Zoom for Spokane Audubon. Details on joining the Zoom meeting are at audubonspokane.org/event-calendar/sep2023/general-meeting.