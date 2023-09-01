Gonzaga hosting annual Kraziness in Kennel scrimmage on Oct. 7

Gonzaga spent its offseason assembling one of the most intriguing transfer classes in the country, adding Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard, Wyoming’s Graham Ike and Eastern Washington’s Steele Venters.

Fans will have a chance to see how all the pieces mesh for the first time when the Bulldogs host their annual Kraziness in the Kennel event at 3 p.m. on Oct. 7 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Like usual, Kraziness in the Kennel will be free to attend, but fans will need to claim a ticket for entry. Doors will open one hour prior to the event starting. Ticket information will be announced at www.gozags.com at a later date.

Kraziness serves as the public’s first opportunity to view the team’s newcomers. This year, that group is headlined by the three transfers who could account for three-fifths of Gonzaga’s starting lineup this season.

The event will also mark the unofficial debut of South Korean forward Jun Seok Yeo, who was only allowed to practice with the team last spring after enrolling in classes at Gonzaga in January.

Incoming freshmen Dusty Stromer, a four-star guard from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High School in Southern California, and Luka Krajnovic, a Croatian-born guard who signed with the Bulldogs last month, will also make their first appearances in GU uniforms at the event.

The schedule of events at Kraziness typically includes a preview of the team’s pregame introduction video, individual player and coaching intros, a skills challenge and 3-point contest. The team has also staged a dunk contest in the past, but didn’t do so last October.

The event concludes with the annual blue and white scrimmage, consisting of two abbreviated halves, and addresses from Gonzaga players and coach Mark Few.