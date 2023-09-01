Gonzaga women to host annual FanFest on Oct. 14

From staff reports

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team will host its annual FanFest on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. at McCarthey Athletic Center, a week after the men’s team hosts Kraziness in the Kennel.

Players and coaches will be introduced for the Zags, who return 11 players and bring three new ones to the upcoming season.

New to Gonzaga are freshman forwards Naya Ojukwu, of Meridian, Idaho, and Ella Hopkins, of Rochester, Minnesota. Freshman guard Claire O’Connor, of Bellevue, also joins the team.