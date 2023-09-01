Cache Reset
Gonzaga women to host annual FanFest on Oct. 14

Gonzaga's Destiny Burton, right, shakes hands with teammates Brynna Maxwell, center, and Esther Little, left, on the court in McCarthey Athletic Center during introductions at FanFest, the annual preseason celebration for the Bulldog women's team held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
From staff reports

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team will host its annual FanFest on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. at McCarthey Athletic Center, a week after the men’s team hosts Kraziness in the Kennel.

Players and coaches will be introduced for the Zags, who return 11 players and bring three new ones to the upcoming season.

New to Gonzaga are freshman forwards Naya Ojukwu, of Meridian, Idaho, and Ella Hopkins, of Rochester, Minnesota. Freshman guard Claire O’Connor, of Bellevue, also joins the team.