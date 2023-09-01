Inslee expands wildfire relief eligibility for Spokane County residents

Some families without children who are facing hardship in the wake of the Oregon Road and Gray fires are now also eligible for cash help from the state.

On Thursday, Inslee issued another emergency proclamation after declaring a state of emergency Aug. 19, this time expanding the Family Emergency Assistance Program to allow impacted families without children to apply for cash assistance. Families with children already have been able to apply for the program.

Applications for the program are open to families impacted by the fires now through Sept. 29. Those who want to apply for cash assistance, can visit the Washington Connection website and click “Apply Now.” Money from the program is available to families in Spokane, Pend Oreille and Whitman counties who meet income and resource limits.

The Oregon Road fire near Elk burned 10,817 acres and destroyed 126 homes. It was 85% contained Friday . All evacuation orders in the fire area were lifted this week. An evacuation center for those in need remains at Riverside High School, 4120 E. Deer Park Milan Rd., Chattaroy.

The Gray fire near Medical Lake burned 10,085 acres and destroyed 240 homes. It was listed on Friday as 93% contained. A Level 1 evacuation order, meaning “be ready,” remained in place within the fire’s perimeter. No evacuation orders for the areas around the fire remained as of Friday afternoon.

People impacted by the fires who need help should contact the Spokane County Disaster Assistance Center before its closure at 6 p.m. Friday. The center is located at Spokane Falls Community College, Building 9, 3305 W. Whistalks Way, Spokane. To reach the center via phone, call (509) 998-2750.

Temperatures were forecast to hit the upper 70s Friday and rise into the low 80s Sunday, fire crews wrote. Winds were expected to remain light through Saturday. Fuel moisture levels rose significantly this week, minimizing fire spread potential in the immediate future, a fire update reads. Officials wrote that remaining heat pockets likely would keep smoldering through the weekend.

The two fires in Spokane County sparked Aug. 18 under dangerously dry conditions and went on to take at least one life and level hundreds of structures.