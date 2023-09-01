The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Prep football Week 1: Bode Gardner catches four TD passes, Mt. Spokane tops University

From staff reports

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 47, University 20: TJ Haberman threw four touchdown passes, all to Bode Gardner, and the visiting Wildcats (1-0, 1-0) beat the Titans (0-1, 0-1).

Haberman completed 16 of 25 passes for 383 yards and Gardner hauled in eight catches for 225 yards. Caleb Wolcott went 8 of 13 for 86 yards and two TD passes for U-Hi.

Gonzaga Prep 34, Cheney 6: Nate Moinette rushed 26 times for 103 yards and a touchdown to pace a Bullpups (1-0, 1-0) offense that recorded 336 yards on the ground in a road win over the Blackhawks (0-1, 0-1).

Ridgeline 21, Central Valley 14: Kole LeGrant scored two touchdowns and the host Falcons (1-0, 1-0) came from behind to beat the Bears (0-1, 0-1).

Nonleague

Eastmont 28, Mead 19: Gunnar Peterson carried 17 times for 147 yards with two touchdowns and the Wildcats (1-0) beat the Panthers (0-1) at Union Stadium. Jaeland Leman and Dylan Husk had touchdown carries for Mead.

Shadle Park 38, Timberlake 32: Kaden Hooper threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns and the Highlanders (1-0) held off the visiting Tigers (0-1). Shadle built a 31-0 halftime lead. Cole Meidinger led Timberlake with 177 passing yards.

Lake City 34, North Central 0: Jaden Ross had two touchdown receptions and the Timberwolves (1-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-1).

Lakeland 42, Pullman 21: Kage Weil rushed for 223 yards with three touchdowns and the Hawks (3-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-1). Pullman’s Caleb Northcroft threw three touchdowns passes, two to Champ Powaukee.

Deer Park 35, East Valley 7: The Stags (1-0) beat the Knights (0-1).

Clarkston 30, Moscow 29: The visiting Bantams (1-0) beat the Bears (1-1).

Lakeside 14, Lynden Christian 8: Hiro Patterson totaled 120 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown and the Lakeside defense recorded four interceptions as the Eagles (1-0) knocked off the visiting Lyncs (0-1) .

Colville 34, Tenino 14: Braden Dunham rushed for two touchdowns and threw another and the Crimson Hawks (1-0) beat the visiting Beavers (0-1).

Riverside 35, St. Maries 8: Tyler Lenz had a 15-yard touchdown run and the Rams (1-0) beat the visiting Lumberjacks (0-2).

Cashmere 56, Newport 13: The visiting Bulldogs (1-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-1).

IdahoCoeur d’Alene 19, Sandpoint 0: The visiting Vikings (2-1) blanked the Bulldogs (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Post Falls 48, Timberline (Boise) 22: The visiting Trojans (2-0) beat the Wolves (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Northeast 2BLiberty at Asotin: here

Northwest Christian at Chewelah: here

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax: here

Reardan 14, Lake Roosevelt 12: Aidan Chilson ran for 150 yards and a touchdown and the Screaming Eagles beat visiting Lake Roosevelt in a nonleague game.

Northeast 1BColumbia-Hunters at Almira/Coulee-Hartline: here

Springdale at Cusick: here

Inchelium at Republic: here

Southeast 1BTekoa-Rosalia at DeSales: here

Pomeroy at Liberty Christian: here

NonleagueEntiat at Wellpinit: here

Canada at Bonners Ferry: here