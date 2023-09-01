Prep football Week 1: Bode Gardner catches four TD passes, Mt. Spokane tops University

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 47, University 20: TJ Haberman threw four touchdown passes, all to Bode Gardner, and the visiting Wildcats (1-0, 1-0) beat the Titans (0-1, 0-1).

Haberman completed 16 of 25 passes for 383 yards and Gardner hauled in eight catches for 225 yards. Caleb Wolcott went 8 of 13 for 86 yards and two TD passes for U-Hi.

Gonzaga Prep 34, Cheney 6: Nate Moinette rushed 26 times for 103 yards and a touchdown to pace a Bullpups (1-0, 1-0) offense that recorded 336 yards on the ground in a road win over the Blackhawks (0-1, 0-1).

Ridgeline 21, Central Valley 14: Kole LeGrant scored two touchdowns and the host Falcons (1-0, 1-0) came from behind to beat the Bears (0-1, 0-1).

Nonleague

Eastmont 28, Mead 19: Gunnar Peterson carried 17 times for 147 yards with two touchdowns and the Wildcats (1-0) beat the Panthers (0-1) at Union Stadium. Jaeland Leman and Dylan Husk had touchdown carries for Mead.

Shadle Park 38, Timberlake 32: Kaden Hooper threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns and the Highlanders (1-0) held off the visiting Tigers (0-1). Shadle built a 31-0 halftime lead. Cole Meidinger led Timberlake with 177 passing yards.

Lake City 34, North Central 0: Jaden Ross had two touchdown receptions and the Timberwolves (1-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-1).

Lakeland 42, Pullman 21: Kage Weil rushed for 223 yards with three touchdowns and the Hawks (3-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-1). Pullman’s Caleb Northcroft threw three touchdowns passes, two to Champ Powaukee.

Deer Park 35, East Valley 7: The Stags (1-0) beat the Knights (0-1).

Clarkston 30, Moscow 29: The visiting Bantams (1-0) beat the Bears (1-1).

Lakeside 14, Lynden Christian 8: Hiro Patterson totaled 120 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown and the Lakeside defense recorded four interceptions as the Eagles (1-0) knocked off the visiting Lyncs (0-1) .

Colville 34, Tenino 14: Braden Dunham rushed for two touchdowns and threw another and the Crimson Hawks (1-0) beat the visiting Beavers (0-1).

Riverside 35, St. Maries 8: Tyler Lenz had a 15-yard touchdown run and the Rams (1-0) beat the visiting Lumberjacks (0-2).

Cashmere 56, Newport 13: The visiting Bulldogs (1-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-1).

IdahoCoeur d’Alene 19, Sandpoint 0: The visiting Vikings (2-1) blanked the Bulldogs (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Post Falls 48, Timberline (Boise) 22: The visiting Trojans (2-0) beat the Wolves (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Reardan 14, Lake Roosevelt 12: Aidan Chilson ran for 150 yards and a touchdown and the Screaming Eagles beat visiting Lake Roosevelt in a nonleague game.

