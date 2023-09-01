Spokane speaker series to highlight local business leaders

Spokane Success Stories, an event which highlights prominent local business owners and entrepreneurs, will host a four-night event on Fridays at the Unity Spiritual Center in Spokane.

The series kicks off on Friday and all run from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event’s creator and host, Dave Ribble, who is a local marketing promoter, will interview speakers and he hopes to inspire attendants to pursue their career goals.

“I want the audience to walk out of there thinking ‘I can do this,’” he said. “Life is too short, so I hope we can help people not miss their window.”

On Friday, the opening night includes Charlie Brewer, co-founder of Beyond Pink.

The nonprofit raises and distributes funds for women who cannot afford advanced screening technologies which can help detect breast cancer at early stages and are not covered by insurance, according to the organization’s website.

Sep. 15 will feature Marnie Rorholm, who is the managing director of the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center.

The organization is in the midst of building a $48 million, 59,000-square-foot theater expected to be completed June 2024, according to Spokesman-Review archives.

The Sep. 22 show will feature John Pogachar, the founder of Love on Every Billboard. That nonprofit is responsible for billboards and other advertising that simply read “Love.” The organization’s signage has been seen in dozens of states and multiple countries

The final speaker on Sep. 29 will be Thomas Hammer, founder of Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters. The prominent Spokane corporation has more than a dozen locations in the Spokane area.

Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions of the speakers at the event, Ribble said.

Spokane-based artist Gatieh Nacario will be a special guest, present his art at each night of the series and will raffle-off one of his pieces.

Single night tickets are $25 if purchased before the night of the show or $35 at the door. Tickets to the complete series are $50.