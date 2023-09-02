25-acre wildfire spurs evacuations south of Spokane

A 25-acre wildfire drew multiple ground and air resources and forced evacuations Saturday just south of Spokane.

Firefighters were dispatched a little after 11 a.m. to the Elk Ridge fire on the 5900 block of South Elk Ridge Lane, according to Spokane County Fire District 8 Interim Chief Chris Wyrobek and the PulsePoint app.

Wyrobek said the blaze was burning about 2 acres of grass and brush when crews arrived, and the fire was moving uphill toward about 20 homes and telecommunications infrastructure. As a result, Level 3 evacuations – leave now – were initiated.

By late Saturday afternoon, all evacuations had been lifted, according to the Spokane County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Besides District 8 firefighters, Spokane and Spokane Valley fire departments, Spokane County fire districts 3 and 11, Washington State Department of Natural Resources and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze, Wyrobek said.

He said firefighters and aircraft knocked the fire down. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Wyrobek said crews used a bulldozer and hand crew to construct a containment line around the fire.

Wyrobek said all firefighters cleared the scene, except for DNR firefighters who were expected to monitor the fire Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Wyrobek reminded residents that burn bans are still in place and recent rain does not prevent dry, light fuels from burning.