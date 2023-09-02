Gavynn Bodman scores two TDs, Rogers football blanks Medical Lake

In the grand scheme of things, Rogers and Medical Lake were fortunate to play football at all on Saturday following 10 days of uncertainty and concern over the wildfires that ravaged the town of Medical Lake and its surrounding area.

But the culmination of everything proved to be too much for the Cardinals’ football program.

With just more than 2 minutes to go in the first half, Medical Lake coach Nick Puzycki reluctantly asked to forfeit the remainder of the game.

Gavynn Bodman had touchdown runs of 45 and 6 yards and the Pirates beat the visiting Cardinals 35-0 in a nonleague season opener.

Rogers senior quarterback Aaron Kinsey, in his only offensive touch of the day, raced 60 yards for a late second-quarter touchdown.

“We just have too many guys hurt,” said Puzycki, whose Cardinals dressed 22 for the game. “We had guys go out with a broken arm, rolled ankle, messed up knee. I can’t put any more out than that.”

“We were just happy they were able to field a team,” Rogers coach Ryan Cole said.

“Given their circumstances with their community dealing with the fires, we didn’t even think we were going to play today. So, the fact they were even able to show up and compete with us for two quarters – we needed that, and they needed that.”

Rogers didn’t charge admittance for the on-campus game but collected almost $18,000 in cash for wildfire relief in Medical Lake, with more donations expected online.

Cole liked what he saw of his team’s effort on the field .

“It was a great two quarters of football for us,” he said. “We were firing on all cylinders. The defense was clicking. (Sophomore quarterback) Jacob Proctor did a great job. Can’t wait until we can get all our guys out there all at the same time.”

Already leading 28-0 late in the half, the Pirates’ defense sacked Medical Lake quarterback Aiden Suddeth for a 10-yard loss on fourth down at the Rogers 40. On the next play, Kinsey took a shotgun snap, went around left end and raced untouched for the final score of the game.

“Grass. Lots of green grass,” Kinsey said of what he saw on the play. “The line did a great job opening it up.

“We’ll take the (win) no matter what. We still have a lot of work to put in on top of the effort we’ve put in already.”

Girls soccer

Lewis and Clark 5, Ferris 1: The Tigers (1-0) beat the visiting Saxons (0-1) in a nonleague game .

Curtis 2, Mead 1: The Vikings (1-0) beat the visiting Panthers (0-2) in a nonleague game .