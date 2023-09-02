Live updates: Washington State opens season as heavy favorite at Colorado State

Pregame
For at least one afternoon, Washington State and its fans can turn focus from conference realignment back to the reason for realigning.
It’s time for football.
The
Cougars open their season at Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colorado, at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Washington State begins its second season under head coach Jake Dickert with a strong defensive line and a hope to see progression from quarterback Cameron Ward, who made exciting plays in his first season in Pullman, but failed to make them consistently.
The Cougars throttled the Rams last season and are
favored by 10½ points, according to vegasinsider.com.
Colorado State
hopes to see growth under its own second-year coach, Jay Norvell, who returns a number of players on the offense.
Series history
Washington State and Colorado State have played twice, splitting games in 2022 and 2013.
The Cougars cruised to a 38-7 victory in Pullman last year, completing a sweep of its nonconference schedule under first-year coach Jake Dickert.
The Rams defeated the Cougars in the 2013 New Mexico Bowl, 48-45, overcoming a 15-point lead with less than 3 minutes remaining.
2022 team stats
Scoring
WSU
CSU
Points Per Game
26.1
13.2
Points Allowed Per Game
22.9
26.9
Total Yards
360.6
285.8
Yards Passing
253.8
196.8
Yards Rushing
106.8
89.0
Yards Allowed
402.3
354.9
Pass Yards Allowed
267.7
191.3
Rush Yards Allowed
134.6
163.6
Returning individual leaders
PASSING
Att.-Comp.
Yards
TD
Int.
Cameron Ward (WSU)
320-497
3,231
23
9
Clay Millen (CSU)
169-234
1,910
10
6
RUSHING
Carries
Yards
TD
Nakia Watson (WSU)
144
769
9
Avery Morrow (CSU)
173
834
4
RECEIVING
Receptions
Yards
TD
Lincoln Victor (WSU)
26
245
0
Tory Horton (CSU)
71
1,131
8
Game preview
PULLMAN – Washington State edge rushers Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson are definitely tough-looking guys on the football field. |
For the Cougars, it will be important to get off to a nice start on offense. It’s one thing that they’ll be working with a brand new wide receiver corps and two new offensive linemen. |
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – When Washington State takes the field at Canvas Stadium, the site of Saturday’s matchup with Colorado State, the Cougars will roll out an offense that hardly looks like the one that dismantled the Rams’ defense last fall. |
PULLMAN – Ben Arbuckle’s life changed in the dining room of a New Orleans hotel. Before the sun had a chance to rise, signaling the arrival of Western Kentucky’s game day against South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl last December, the Hilltoppers’ offensive coordinator saw his phone ring. |
Washington State’s coaches and players are determined not to get caught up in this being the Pac-12’s final season. All they can do is play one game at a time. It might turn into one of the more fascinating seasons in recent memory. |
In any other year, the uncertainty is what makes this fun. |
Yes, it’s hard to get nostalgic when the bile is still burning a hole in your esophagus. |
