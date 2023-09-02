Cache Reset
Live updates: Washington State opens season as heavy favorite at Colorado State

From staff reports

Pregame

For at least one afternoon, Washington State and its fans can turn focus from conference realignment back to the reason for realigning.

It’s time for football.

The Cougars open their season at Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colorado, at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Washington State begins its second season under head coach Jake Dickert with a strong defensive line and a hope to see progression from quarterback Cameron Ward, who made exciting plays in his first season in Pullman, but failed to make them consistently.

The Cougars throttled the Rams last season and are favored by 10½ points, according to vegasinsider.com.

Colorado State hopes to see growth under its own second-year coach, Jay Norvell, who returns a number of players on the offense. 

Series history

Washington State and Colorado State have played twice, splitting games in 2022 and 2013.

The Cougars cruised to a 38-7 victory in Pullman last year, completing a sweep of its nonconference schedule under first-year coach Jake Dickert.

The Rams defeated the Cougars in the 2013 New Mexico Bowl, 48-45, overcoming a 15-point lead with less than 3 minutes remaining. 

2022 team stats

Scoring WSU CSU
Points Per Game 26.1 13.2
Points Allowed Per Game 22.9 26.9
Total Yards 360.6 285.8
     Yards Passing 253.8 196.8
     Yards Rushing 106.8 89.0
Yards Allowed 402.3 354.9
     Pass Yards Allowed 267.7 191.3
     Rush Yards Allowed 134.6 163.6

Returning individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int.
Cameron Ward (WSU) 320-497 3,231 23 9
Clay Millen (CSU) 169-234 1,910 10 6
RUSHING Carries Yards TD
Nakia Watson (WSU) 144 769 9
Avery Morrow (CSU) 173 834 4
RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD
Lincoln Victor (WSU) 26 245 0
Tory Horton (CSU) 71 1,131 8

Game preview

