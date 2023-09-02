Spokane police investigate fatal shooting in Logan Neighborhood

A bail bonds agent shot and killed a man he was trying to take into custody Saturday in the Logan Neighborhood.

Spokane police officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Astor Street, according to a Spokane police news release. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders administered medical aid, but the man died at the scene, police said.

Initial information indicated a bail bonds agent was trying to take the man with a warrant into custody and an altercation ensued, according to the release. During the altercation, the bail bonds agent discharged his firearm, striking the man.

Christian Kitts, a neighbor, said he heard six or seven “pops” that he believed were gunshots.

Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit investigators processed evidence and interviewed witnesses for several hours Saturday afternoon, police said. Everyone directly involved in the incident was accounted for.

Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs, a spokesman for the department, said police detained the bail bonds agent, but no one had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon. Briggs said medics evaluated the agent at the scene, but he was not taken to the hospital.

Astor Street, between Ermina and Carlisle avenues, was closed during the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident and did not speak with investigators is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2023-20175195.