55-year-old man identified as motorcycle rider who crashed, died at roundabout near Hillyard

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Aug. 27 near Hillyard as 55-year-old Harold Prine.

Prine died from blunt force injuries of the head, neck, torso and extremities, the medical examiner said. The death was ruled an accident.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release deputies responded about 1:45 a.m. to the crash at a North Spokane Corridor roundabout near the 7500 block of North Freya Street. Prine died at the scene.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office the man was riding south on Freya, lost control at the roundabout, struck the center island and crashed, the release said.