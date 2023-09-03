The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Medical examiner identifies man found dead in downtown Spokane

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A dead man who was found early in the morning Aug. 27 in downtown Spokane was identified as 44-year-old Shan Anderson, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The office said Anderson died from “stab and incised wounds” near the 600 block of West Second Avenue and ruled the death a homicide.

Spokane police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Police said information regarding the incident can be reported to Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.