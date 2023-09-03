Novelist Craig Johnson returns for another Northwest Passages event to discuss ‘The Longmire Defense’ and more

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

It’s no wonder mystery novelist Craig Johnson is looking forward to a return to Spokane. Johnson and his wife, Judy, reside in Ucross, Wyoming, a community of 25, which is more like a major league baseball team’s roster.

“I enjoy coming out to cities as vibrant as Spokane since it’s so different from where I live,” Johnson said. “I can’t wait to get out there. When I tour cities like Spokane, it’s spectacular. There’s so much going on. It’s so much fun for me.”

Johnson, 61, has likely created more imaginary friends than human pals. But it’s worked out for the former ranch hand turned writer since one of the folks he’s conjured is Walt Longmire, a popular and clever detective.

The accomplished investigator is the protagonist of a successful series of Western mystery novels. The sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming, is involved in an array of compelling cases. Johnson has written 24 books in 20 years featuring Longmire. The former U.S. Marine who also played college football at USC is a colorful and complex character has been a cottage industry for Johnson.

“It’s been an incredible experience writing these books,” Johnson said while calling from his Ucross home. “After I wrote the first book (2004’s ‘The Cold Dish’), I wondered if I could write the second book. Did lightning strike once? When there was talk about writing another one and then a series, it became more intimidating. It took me 10 years to write that first book and then I had six months to write the second book.”

Like any good writer, Johnson responded to a deadline. “That’s so true,” Johnson said. “Journalists understand it. It’s very clear in journalism that everything must be done in a timely manner. I was able to do it, but I remember the fear I had when the first book came out.”

Johnson was a bundle of nerves when he made his first promotional appearance in New York City in 2005.

“I looked around and saw a sea of books in this Barnes and Noble in Union Square,” Johnson recalled. “I remember looking around at all of the books and I wondered if my book would just end up in someone’s drawer. I looked at the President of Penguin Publishing and said ‘How can I ever be found when there are all of these books out there?’ She said, ‘That’s not your job. That’s our job. Just write good books.’

“That took a lot of pressure off. I understood what she said and I think I got a little better and better with each book. You get better at everything that you do in life when you repeat it, except drywall. All you do is get worse with drywall.”

Since Johnson built his own house in Ucross, he would know. However, Johnson has improved as a writer with age and has enjoyed success he never dreamed of as a novelist.

“I never imagined that all of this would fall in place for me as a writer,” Johnson said. “I always wanted to be a writer, but I never told anyone since it’s like saying that you want to be an astronaut. The odds are so against you. But I gave it a shot and I’ve been very fortunate.”

The cherry on top of the sundae for Johnson is the television series, “Longmire,” which featured the laconic and loyal character loved by his considerable base of fans. The series debuted in 2012 and became the highest-rated original drama series on A&E, where it ran for three seasons. Netflix picked up the series after A&E failed to renew “Longmire.” Three more seasons ran as the series concluded in 2017.

“I remember my reaction when Warner Bros. said they wanted to make a TV series out of the books,” Johnson said. “I said, ‘You guys want to make a TV series about the sheriff of the least populated county in the state?’ But they did it. At least they kept Walt where he belongs. They didn’t send Walt on a cruise or hunting al-Qaida.”

Part of what helped keep the television series close to the book was adding Johnson to the writing staff.

“Book to television can be really weird,” Johnson said. “I talked to a bunch of authors who had their work go to TV just as I was about to have that experience and they told me that you might not recognize your work. But the guys running ‘Longmire’ realized that if you add a guy who has been writing about the character for 10 years, it might be a good idea to put him on the staff.

“I was involved more than I thought I would be on the show and I enjoyed the experience.”

Johnson is looking forward to returning Wednesday to the Bing Crosby Theater for a Northwest Passages event with Spokesman-Review Editor Rob Curley. Johnson and Curley will discuss “The Longmire Defense,” the latest in the Longmire series,which hits shelves on Wednesday, and more.

Johnson will return to his home during the winter to focus on his work.

“That also includes ranching,” Johnson said. “But I focus on the writing. I enjoy putting on a pot of coffee and writing when there’s a few feet of snow out there.”

The quietness of Ucross in winter is something Johnson finds helpful. He can write without distraction.

“That’s a great part of being here,” Johnson said. “I can focus. When I come back to Spokane, I can focus on other things, like having fun.”