100 years ago today: Safecrackers bound, gagged watchman at laundry business

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Three yeggmen (safecrackers) bound and gagged the night watchman at the Cascade Laundry, opened the safe and escaped with cash and liberty (savings) bonds.

Watchman John Heins said he heard a noise in the wee hours, and when he went outside to investigate, a masked man shoved a gun in his face and ordered him to raise his hands.

The yeggmen took Heins inside, tied him up with towels, “worked the combination of the laundry office safe,” grabbed the money andthen left him bound up on the floor.

Heins, described as elderly, was able to free himself and call police. He was taken to headquarters for further questioning and then released.

Police reported no leads.

From the convict beat: When police showed up at the Hillyard workplace of Robert Stanley, a Great Northern pipe fitter, he “fell in a dead faint.”

Why?

Because he was actually Milton Welch, an escaped convict from Iowa.

Police believed he was the same man who had been serving a 10-year sentence in Iowa for grand larceny.

Two years earlier, Welch was sent out to work on a truck gang, and he “went over the hill.”

Authorities had been searching for him ever since.

Investigators discovered he had come out west to Spokane, landed a job in Hillyard, and lived in a cottage near the shops with a wife and baby.

Welch apparently made a confession after he was arrested. He told officers that he took the name of Robert Stanley and “has been trying to go straight.”

He said he would waive extradition and return to Iowa under guard to finish out his term.