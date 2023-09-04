Brooklyn waves goodbye to summer in a whirl of feathers and flags

Kay Galore at the J'Ouvert celebration in Brooklyn, Sept. 4. J'Ouvert, a pre-dawn reverie with roots in the emancipation of enslaved people in the Caribbean, is followed by the West Indian Day Parade, a Labor Day tradition. (Laila Stevens/New York Times)

By Amelia Nierenberg and Nate Schweber New York Times

NEW YORK – A rainbow crested over Brooklyn early Monday morning as revelers gathered to send off the summer in the annual J’Ouvert celebration, and then march down Eastern Parkway in a whirl of flags and feathers, in the city’s West Indian American Day parade.

J’Ouvert – which roughly translates to “daybreak” – is an annual street festival that celebrates emancipation from enslavement and marks the end of the summer season. The morning event served as a boisterous kickoff to the parade, which honors Caribbean heritage and is one of the city’s most celebrated: Thousands attend every year.

“I wanted to be able to celebrate my culture, and be here for the revitalization of our city after COVID,” said Shyrurah Wilson, 36, a Jamaican flag wrapped around her waist.

Terell Truss and Colleen Theresa watched the parade still smeared with red body paint from walking in the J’Ouvert celebration.

They came together for the first time. She is from Trinidad and Tobago; he has Jamaican heritage. She joked that she brought him “to see if he could keep up.”

Truss, 29, said he had been coming for years.

“It’s a family thing,” he said. “Celebrate my family, see some family.”

This year, for the first time, the New York Police Department used drones to monitor the celebrations along with Labor Day barbecues.

On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams praised how safe the days before the parade had been, calling them: “One of the safest carnival weeks in the history of our city.”

In past years, violence has occasionally occurred alongside the festivals; at the J’Ouvert event in Boston last month, a shooting wounded eight people. On Monday, however, police officials said that there had been no notable safety incidents. Adams, a security technology enthusiast, credited the police presence and the drones.

The police have used drones throughout the summer: to tell Pride revelers to go home, to monitor the unruly video game giveaway in Union Square and to watch for sharks. Some have criticized them as illegal, overbearing and racist: Most of the West Indian parade marchers are Black.

In Brooklyn, many attendees shrugged at the police presence. Some said they appreciated it.

“It makes me feel more safe,” said Manuel McIntosh, 44, who came down from his home in the Bronx for the first time in years.

“As long as they’re chilling, they’re doing their job,” said Theresa, 23.

Last year, the celebrations returned in full force after pausing official festivities during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, costumes came with matching masks and artists held virtual performances: Not celebrating wasn’t an option. This year, the streets were crammed once more.

New York is home to more than 600,000 residents of non-Hispanic Caribbean descent.