Sean McVay confirms Cooper Kupp visited specialist for hamstring issue, remains day-to-day

From wire services

From wire reports

Cooper Kupp took the next steps to better understand his hamstring issue.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said the All-Pro wide receiver was in Minnesota on Monday to see a specialist now that he has suffered two hamstring issues in the matter of weeks.

The former Eastern Washington star suffered a setback to his hamstring injury last week and Rams coach Sean McVay labeled him as day-to-day.

“I think you just move forward, and you have to be able to operate with the situation and the guys we do have and if he’s able to go then that’s outstanding for us and, if not, then that’s kind of how we’ve been operating,” McVay said.

“I think the most important thing is that whenever he’s ready to take the field, whether that be this week, whether that be Week 2, whatever it is, as long as he’s able to have that return to performance, he’s feeling like the Cooper Kupp that we all know and love and he’s got some clarity on, all right, what is really going on. I think that will be a really good situation for us.”

The All-Pro wide receiver suffered the first injury on Aug. 1. He was ruled day-to-day then, but returned to practice before suffering his subsequent setback. Kupp’s status for Week 1 at the Seattle Seahawks remains up in the air.

Kupp, the Super Bowl LVI MVP, was limited to just nine games in 2022 due to a high-ankle sprain and underwent surgery, which ultimately cut his season short. He still amassed 812 yards on 75 catches and had six touchdowns.