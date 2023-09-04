Spokane’s newest council member took a winding path to where he is today

Advise from former appointees

Advise from former appointees

When someone is elected to the Spokane City Council, they typically have two months to finish getting up to speed with the issues they’ll face when they’re sworn in the following January.

But for an appointee like Councilman Ryan Oelrich, who was chosen by council members last Monday and sworn in just two days later, there will be little to no time before he gets thrown into the deep end. Neither will there be much time to learn on the job, which ends after the November election is certified.

Oelrich is only the latest to be thrust onto the council dais in this way. Among current council members, Karen Stratton and Betsy Wilkerson were both initially appointed to their positions, though they have since been re-elected to full terms, as was former Council President Breean Beggs.

It’s too early to say whether Oelrich will eventually run for a full term – Paul Dillon and Katey Treloar are currently running to fill the seat in the upcoming November election, and Oelrich says he’s too focused on the partial term ahead to consider 2024 and beyond.

Oelrich wouldn’t be the first Spokane council member to serve only their appointed term. Former Councilmen Rob Crow, who served from late 2005 to 2007, and Dean Lynch, who served for less than a year in 2001, have been in Oelrich’s position before, and have a few pieces of hard-won advice for the city’s newest legislator.

“It’s probably too late for ‘run,’” Crow joked.

Crow’s advice:

Be aware of the committees, boards and commissions that a council member is assigned to. Council meetings on Monday’s might be the most public part of the job, but it’s only a fraction of the overall work of being a council member.

When there are folks with pitchforks and torches outside the door, consider carefully if they are representative of the broader community or simply the loudest faction. The only way to figure out which is which is by having connections in the community.

Don’t spend overly long on the silly stuff. A 50-cent fee increase may generate the most phone calls of your term but consider if it’s worth your time to respond to every one of them.

Lynch’s advice:

It’s not possible to know everything. None of us are experts on every subject, so find the people you trust and respect on any particular issue and seek their input. Also, don’t be afraid to admit you don’t know, so long as you’re prepared to then find out.

Given how short term the role is, it might not be advisable to lead on hot button issues, but don’t hold back on giving your perspective and bringing your experience.

Listen to the public. You might lean one direction or another on certain issues but be open to the testimony of those before the council. You never know when additional information may come, nor from where it will come.

Most of all, Lynch recommended that Oelrich be himself.

“Ryan is very qualified, and he’s very smart” Lynch said. “In his professional career, he’s dealt with adversity and led an organization with differences of opinion.”

“Given that, my primary advice to him is to be his best self.”