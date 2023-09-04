Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer of hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

By Grace Moon and Timothy Bella Washington Post

Steve Harwell, the former lead vocalist of rock band Smash Mouth who was best known for the 1999 hit “All Star,” died on Monday at the age of 56.

The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, confirmed Harwell’s passing at the singer’s home in Boise, Idaho, in a statement to media outlets and a Facebook post.

“Rest Peacefully Old Friend,” Hayes wrote. A cause of death was not given.

Harwell had liver failure and was resting at home while being cared for by his fiancée, Hayes said on Sunday, adding that Harwell would only be alive “for a short time” and, “We would hope people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Harwell announced his retirement in October 2021 to focus on his physical and mental health after a performance in Upstate New York, videos of which show him in an apparently disoriented state.

He struggled with addiction over the years that led to health complications – including cardiomyopathy, which results from a weakening of the heart muscle – that affected his speech and memory, according to Hayes.

Smash Mouth was formed in the early 1990s and gained international fame in the later part of the decade for hits including “Walkin’ on the Sun” (1997) and “All Star” (1999), the latter appeared on the band’s second studio album, “Astro Lounge,” and ranked on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

The band also contributed to the 2001 animated film “Shrek,” with “All Star” and their cover of the Monkees’ hit “I’m a Believer” appearing on the soundtrack. “Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation,” Hayes said.

With Harwell, Smash Mouth sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

The band honored its ex-frontman on X, formerly known as Twitter, as “a true American Original.”

“A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom,” the band wrote. “Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. Rest easy.”