‘We know what it’s like’: Immigrant community organization hosts fundraiser for local fire victims

To raise funds for those affected by the two wildfires in Spokane County, Spokane United We Stand, a community -based organization for immigrants, hosted a downtown function with food, entertainment and vendors on Sunday.

The Gray fire in Medical Lake and the Oregon Road fire near Elk consumed a combined 21,000 acres and 700 structures and have two associated deaths. The fires leveled 366 homes, turning countless family heirlooms and personal items to ash. Thousands evacuated, many having little time to save what they could before rushing to safety.

It’s a familiar feeling to restaurateurs who set up tents at Sunday’s fundraiser, many of whom were immigrants.

“Most of us came here with one suitcase, so we know what it’s like with a handful of your stuff and having to rebuild your life with just the clothes on your back,” said event organizer Charity Doyl, executive director at Spokane United We Stand.

Doyl moved to Spokane in 1991, originally emigrating from the Philippines.

Local businesses and restaurants set up booths on Wall Street, agreeing to contribute a portion of their sales, anywhere from 10% to 100%, to Innovia’s Wildfire Response Fund or Humane Evacuation Animal Rescue Team. Other nonprofits were there accepting in-kind and monetary donations for fire victims. Downtown Spokane Partnership sponsored the fees for hosting the event to further maximize the monetary relief.

Katy Azar, former owner of the now-closed Azar’s Restaurant, came out of retirement to whip up some Middle Eastern cuisine to sell and raise money. She emigrated from the Middle East in 1973 and said Spokane has treated her well in that time. Now, she’s eager to return the favor.

“Spokane is our home. We’re immigrants, but this is our home,” she said. “We have to give back – we want to give back; it’s our pleasure.”

Matavee Burgess, owner of Thai Bamboo with four locations around Spokane, was the driving force behind the event, Doyl said, and emphatically urged her friend to organize the fundraiser. At Sunday’s event, she donated 100% of her sales to the cause.

“I grew up in South Thailand where my dad was always sharing and helping the community, doing anything we can do,” she said. “It’s always community first.”

The event was originally planned as a luau to support victims of the Maui wildfires that devastated the Lahaina community in Hawaii, but once the Gray and Oregon Road fires sparked in August, organizers pivoted to support a cause closer to home.

“We saw Medical Lake burning down, we then saw Elk burning down the next day,” Doyl said. “We said, ‘No, we need to take care of our ohana in Spokane.’ ”

“What do you do when someone in your family needs help? You help them.”