A Grip on Sports: The Cougars will try to wake up some echoes this Saturday while the Mariners just need to wake up

A GRIP ON SPORTS • You awake yet? No, not literally. If you are reading this, your eyes are open and working. We’re speaking metaphorically, if that’s the correct term, about the college football season in general. And the Cougars if we have to use specifics.

•••••••

• Former Washington State football coach Bill Doba, among many, used to adhere to the mantra a college team improved more between the first and second games than any time in the season. The rust is knocked off, rarely do big injuries crop up and there is real-speed tape to use in teaching.

Good thing for the Cougars. And smart scheduling.

Last Saturday’s opener in the Rockies allowed Jake Dickert’s squad to get their footing, 2023 style. To test out the offensive line. Ben Arbuckle’s new offense. Jeff Schmedding’s new emphasis defensively. New players in new spots. All for real. But all without a real threat of defeat.

That last part, however, looms big Saturday. A big-time program under a (new) big-time coach with a big-time audience.

And the Wisconsin players carrying a big chip on their shoulders after the Cougars invaded Madison last season, put another nail in Paul Chryst’s coffin and returned to the Palouse with a 17-14 victory.

Luke Fickell, who took Cincinnati into the limelight and the big time (the Bearcats are a member of the poorly named Big 12 now), is using all that to get the 19th-ranked Badgers ready for Pullman. Pulling out all the stops as they say.

Which Dickert, a Wisconsin native, is countering with a slashing blow of his own – though we’re not sure whose idea it was. The Cougars will honor Mike Leach, their former coach who died after Mississippi State’s season last year. Washington State will honor his legacy at the school. Now, honoring the Pirate by ambushing a ranked-Big Ten school on ABC? Perfect.

All it might take is Cam Ward conjuring up a little Gardner Minshew magic – and a mustache – to make it happen. That and a stout defensive performance. Maybe a Nakia Watson revenge-fueled 150-yard ground game thrown in.

After all, the Badgers played their first game last Saturday as well. Knocked off their rust at Camp Randall with a 38-17 win over Buffalo. Got used to how Fickell, the former Ohio State nose guard, runs a game.

Pretty good stuff. Eye-opening.

• The Mariners better get going on their road trip. So far, they haven’t woken up. The 10-game jaunt through the East/Midwest has started poorly – to say the least.

Three games in New York. Two losses. A game in Cincinnati. Another defeat. A 5-5 overall road-trip record would have been fine, considering the opponents. The stakes. The time of year. But to get there, the M’s need to pick it up. Two games remain against the Reds, who have a better record than the Mets but haven’t been playing all that well. Then four in Tampa against the Rays, who have. And who are still trying to chase down the Orioles in the A.L. East.

• No one is sleeping on the Pac-12 anymore, are they? The conference that is on the bumpy road to extinction or reinvention certainly opened a lot of eyes with its 13-0 start, 12-0 over the Labor Day weekend.

The national zeitgeist was shaken awake by Colorado’s early morning three-point upset of over-rated TCU on Saturday. Then 81, 66, 58, 56 and 50 points followed, with two of those offensive explosions, along with CU’s surprise, coming on the road.

It gets a bit tougher this week, though. Besides the Cougars’ Big Ten battle, a first in Pullman since 1998, there are other Power 5 matchups.

Arizona at Mississippi State. Cal hosts Auburn. Utah is at Baylor. Oregon at Texas Tech. Arizona State welcomes Oklahoma State. And the Fighting Deions renew acquaintances with Nebraska in Boulder.

Heck, if there is another perfect week, maybe the Justice Department will step in and rule the conference’s breakup an anti-competitive restraint of trade or something. And it would be right.

•••

WSU: It’s Tuesday, so Greg Woods has his first look at the upcoming opponent, Wisconsin. And coverage of Dickert’s media availability in which the coach unveiled the Pirate shirt the players and coaches will wear. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner has his power rankings for the conference. (And he has, in the Mercury News, the same for the Mountain West.) … Washington scored 56 points Saturday and the running game didn’t have much of an impact. Discuss. … Tuesdays are filled with looking back stories and with those looking forward to the next game. Such is the case with Oregon. … Same with Oregon State, which will show off its remodeled Reser Stadium this Saturday. We’ve seen a few changes in the place since the 1970s. … The Beavers’ athletic director feels the big changes next year need to be figured out sooner rather than later. … Utah likes it when its fans make the earth shake. … Yep. The Deion Sanders/Colorado hype is still growing. It won’t end until the Buffs lose and maybe not even then. … USC is going to feature more than just one freshman this season. … The freshman quarterback seems to be the focal point for UCLA. … Even a rookie head coach knows about the week two improvement. Take Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham as an example. … Arizona is leaving nothing to chance as it gets ready to travel to Starkville. … In basketball news, the Big 12’s basketball scheduling philosophy is important to Colorado.

Gonzaga: We linked this story about Jalen Suggs and his trip to South Africa a while back. It’s on the S-R site this morning, making it easier to read. … Midfielder Stefano Campisi was named to College Soccer News’ team of the week. That news and more is contained within the S-R’s latest local briefs column.

Idaho: Receiver Hayden Hatten is the Big Sky’s offensive player of the week after the season openers. … Former Vandal linebacker David Vobora is doing even tougher things than tackling these days.

EWU: Former Eagle receiver Cooper Kupp is still dealing with injuries as the NFL season prepares to begin. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana State has a rematch with South Dakota State on the road. … Cal Poly’s win was impressive.

Mariners: The M’s woes continued in Cincinnati, with Bryan Woo’s lack of control and the lineups inability to control the zone. The 6-3 loss dropped them into, virtually, a tie atop the West with Houston. … Did you know Julio Rodriguez is the first player in MLB history to hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases in his first two seasons? He reached the homer mark yesterday.

Seahawks: John Schneider seems to have a winning formula down pat. … Can Evan Brown anchor the middle of the offensive line? … Devon Witherspoon practiced yesterday. That’s big news. … An offensive and defensive player becoming friends? What’s next, cats and dogs lying down together? Oh, right. Both happen all the time.

•••

• First day of school today for Spokane kids. One underrated aspect for people our age. The neighborhood is quieter. One overrated aspect? The neighborhood is quieter. We’ll put up with the six consecutive hours of screaming “3-2-1 … blastoff” from the nearby trampoline set if it comes with the boundless joy displayed by the neighborhood children all summer. We’ll miss that. Until later …