All evacuations lifted for the Gray and Oregon Road fires

The charred bark of a tree is photographed Aug. 20 after the Gray fire destroyed it days before near Medical Lake. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By Roberta Simonson RobertaS@spokesman.com(509) 459-5451

As full containment nears for both the Oregon Road and Gray fires, all evacuations for the blazes have been lifted.

Containment of the Oregon Road fire northeast of Elk reached 90% over the weekend, up from 86% Saturday.

According the most recent daily update on the Gray fire Saturday, containment had reached 97%. Officials have said they will no longer release daily updates unless there’s a major development in the Medical Lake-area fire.

Together, the fires have destroyed over 20,000 acres and more than 350 homes. Fewer than 250 personnel remain at each fire mopping up remaining sources of heat.

Officials have determined the Oregon Road fire to be human-caused, but the causes of both fires are still under investigation.

Weather this week is expected to be mild, with light winds and warm, dry trends.

Roberta Simonson's reporting is part of the Teen Journalism Institute, funded by Bank of America with support from the Innovia Foundation.