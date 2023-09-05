Billion-dollar corporate bond deals hit Treasuries

The New York Stock Exchange is shown in New York. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg)

By Rita Nazareth Bloomberg

Treasuries sank as a handful of companies flooded the market with billions of dollars in debt sales before this month’s key economic data and the Federal Reserve’s rate decision.

Stocks fell and the dollar hit the highest since March as a rally in oil added to concern about inflation.

Bonds were hit across the U.S. curve, with 10-year yields approaching 4.3%. At least 40 businesses tapped high-grade markets around the world Tuesday after a seasonal slowdown and the recent surge in Treasury rates.

“Investors are comfortable with the narrative that the bulk of the selling pressure was a function of an atypically heavy corporate issuance calendar as the market returns from vacation season,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

“We’re comfortable with this interpretation and will add that rate-lock unwinds will, presumably, be as supportive as their initiation was damaging to Treasuries.”

The S&P 500 ended below 4,500, an index of small caps slid about 2% and gauge of home builders sank 5.5%. Energy and tech shares outperformed.

Fed Gov. Christopher Waller said policymakers can afford to “proceed carefully” with tightening given recent data showing inflation continuing to ease.

“There is nothing that is saying we need to do anything imminent anytime soon,” Waller told CNBC.

Meantime, Fed Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the central bank may need to raise rates “a bit higher,” but stopped short of saying what officials should do at their next meeting.

“The Fed is sailing in shallow waters in a thick fog,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. “It should be moving very slowly and be ready to halt or reverse its monetary tightening.”

Goldman Sachs now sees a 15% chance the U.S. will slide into recession, down from 20% previously as cooling inflation and a still-resilient labor market suggest the Fed may not need to raise interest rates any further.

To Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research, last week’s “bad news is good news” trading action was a sign that the market continues to strongly believe in the “disinflation” and “soft landing” narratives that have driven up stocks over the past six months.

“Unfortunately, our sense is that bulls aren’t going to be able to have their cake and eat it too,” Senyek noted. “We still expect stickier-than-expected inflation into a persistent price-wage spiral, higher oil prices, and housing market strength, and that the FOMC will hike in November and/or December.”

The worst month of the year for U.S. equities is upon us, but a bevy of positive market signals suggest it may not be so bad this time around.

While seasonal trends place September in last place for stock market performance, returns have been most robust in times the S&P 500 gained between 10% and 20% year-to-date through August, according to Bank of America chief technical strategist Stephen Suttmeier.

Such an advance through August has preceded a market move higher in the past four months of the year 91% of the time, with an average jump of 7.6%.

If that trend holds up, the S&P 500 could rise to as high as 4,875 before 2023 closes out. That would imply a gain of about 8% from Friday’s close.

JPMorgan Chase’s Marko Kolanovic reiterated Tuesday that investors should fade the artificial-intelligence induced stock-market rally, arguing that he would turn more optimistic on equities if interest rates begin falling globally in the near term.

Meantime, Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said U.S. equity investors are in for disappointment as economic growth is set to be weaker than expected this year.