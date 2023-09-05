Here are the 2023 Washington State Book Award nominees; two Spokane authors make list

By Moira Macdonald Seattle Times

Nominations for the 57th annual Washington State Book Awards were announced Tuesday, with the nominees featuring a number of Seattle- and Spokane-area writers. Formerly called the Governor’s Writers Awards, the awards honor Washington state writers for books published in 2022, and are presented by the Washington Center for the Book and chosen by a panel of librarians, authors and independent booksellers. Below are the 30 finalists in seven categories; winners will be announced Sept. 26.

Adult Categories

Creative Nonfiction/Memoir

“Fearlessly Different” by Mickey Rowe of Seattle (Rowman & Littlefield)

“Ma and Me: A Memoir” by Putsata Reang of Seattle (Farrar, Straus and Giroux/MCD)

“Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk” by Sasha taqwšəblu LaPointe of Tacoma (Counterpoint Press)

“Where the Language Lives: Vi Hilbert and the Gift of Lushootseed” by Janet Yoder of Seattle (Girl Friday Books)

Fiction

“The Angel of Rome and Other Stories” by Jess Walter of Spokane (HarperCollins)

“The Final Case” by David Guterson of Bainbridge Island (Alfred A. Knopf)

“Legends & Lattes” by Travis Baldree of Spokane (Tor Books)

“Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century” by Kim Fu of Seattle (Tin House)

“Never Meant to Meet You” by Alli Frank and Asha Youmans of Seattle (Montlake, Seattle)

General Nonfiction/Biography

“I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times” by Mónica Guzmán of Seattle (BenBella Books, Inc.)

“Northwest Know-How: Beaches” by Rena Priest of Bellingham (Sasquatch Books)

“Of Blood and Sweat: Black Lives and the Making of White Power and Wealth” by Clyde W. Ford of Bellingham (Amistad Press, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers)

“Ten Tomatoes that Changed the World: A History” by William Alexander of Bainbridge Island (Grand Central Publishing)

“The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” by J. Kenji López-Alt of Seattle (W.W. Norton & Company)

Poetry

“banana [ ]” by Paul Hlava Ceballos of Seattle (University of Pittsburgh Press)

“Cipota Under the Moon” by Claudia Castro Luna of Seattle (Tia Chucha Press, distributed by Northwestern University Press)

“Contemplations” by Scott Oki of Bellevue (o-kaisha Publishing)

“The Necessity of Wildfire” by Caitlin Scarano of Bellingham (Blair)

“We Had Our Reasons” by Ruiz Ricardo of Seattle (Pulley Press – Poetry From Rural America)

“When I Was the Wind” by Hannah Lee Jones of Port Townsend (June Road Press)

Youth Categories

Picture Books

“The Birders: An Unexpected Encounter in the Northwest Woods” by Rob Albanese of Seattle (Sasquatch Books)

“How to Hug a Pufferfish” by Ellie Peterson of Kirkland (Roaring Brook Press)

“Old Wood Boat” by Nikki McClure of Olympia and the Salish Sea (Candlewick Press)

“Working Boats: An Inside Look at Ten Amazing Watercraft” by Tom Crestodina of Bellingham (Sasquatch Books)

Books for Young Readers

“Jennifer Chan Is Not Alone” by Tae Keller of Seattle (Random House)

“Narwhalicorn and Jelly” by Ben Clanton of Seattle (Tundra Books)

“Sir Fig Newton and the Science of Persistence” by Sonja Thomas of Vancouver (Aladdin/Simon & Schuster)

Books for Young Adult Readers

“Howl” by Shaun David Hutchinson of Seattle (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

“The Language of Seabirds” by Will Taylor of Seattle (Scholastic Press)

“The Turning Pointe” by Vanessa L. Torres of Olympia (Knopf/Random House Children’s Books)