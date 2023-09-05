Man arrested after standoff in Moscow

Law enforcement officers prepare to fire tear gas rounds at an apartment during a standoff with an man after shots were fired in the 100-block of South Almon Street on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 in Moscow. The officers were in the alley behind the apartment. (Geoff Crimmins/For the Spokesm-Review)

From staff reports

A six-hour standoff at a home in Moscow ended Tuesday morning when officers arrested a man was arrested.

Police were responded to the 100 block of South Almon Street about 2:05 a.m. when they received calls about shots fired, the city of Moscow reported on its Facebook page. The arrest was reported about 8:15 a.m.

Police closed multiple streets after the standoff began between officers and man barricaded inside his residence.

The Latah County Regional SWAT Team, the Idaho State Police, Pullman police, Washington State University police, and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the incident, according to the social media post.

The Moscow School District canceled school on Tuesday at West Park Elementary as a result of the standoff, the district reported on Facebook.

Police have closed streets the following locations:

• A Street and Pullman Road at Line Street.

• A Street at C Street.

• North Main Street at D Street.

• Asbury and Almon at Sixth Street.

• Third Street west of Main Street.

This report will be updated.