Prep roundup: Kali Koeller leads Mt. Spokane slowpitch over University; Ridgeline girls soccer edges Gonzaga Prep

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Slowpitch

Mt. Spokane 8, University 5: Kali Koeller went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and pitched a complete game and the visiting Wildcats (1-0) beat the Titans (0-1) in a nonleague game. Maliyah Mann hit a home run for U-Hi.

Central Valley 14, Gonzaga Prep 9: Ella Bendele went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and the Bears (1-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (0-1) in a nonleague game. Jenna McGann went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for G-Prep.

Ridgeline 14, Ferris 7: Emma Myers hit two home runs and the Falcons (1-0) beat the visiting Saxons (0-1) in a nonleague game. Maggie Carvo went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs for Ridgeline. Ava DeLeon drove in a pair of runs for Ferris.

Mead 35, North Central 0: Campbell Brose went 3 for 4 with a three-run homerun and the Panthers (1-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-1) in a nonleague game. Charlie Stern went 2 for 3 with added a double for Mead.

Cheney 20, Rogers 10: Adrian George went 2 for 4 and doubled twice with four RBIs and the Blackhawks (1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-1) in a nonleague game. Millie Beito went 3 for 4 and added four RBIs for Cheney. Taylor Hoffman went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Jayairi Lewis added two RBIs for Rogers.

Volleyball

Ridgeline 3, Central Valley 1: Julianne Hemphill had 15 kills, Jane Holley added eight aces and the Falcons (1-0) beat the Bears (0-1) in a nonleague match. Maddy Joswick had six digs for Central Valley.

University 3, East Valley 0: Allie Ferrin had 10 kills, Laina Jones had 20 assists and the Titans (1-0) swept the Knights (0-1) in a nonleague match. Kaiden Davis had seven kills for East Valley.

Lewis and Clark 3, Moses Lake 0: The visiting Tigers (1-0) swept the Mavericks (0-1) 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 in a nonleague match.

Shadle Park 3, Colfax 1: Abbey Flerchinger had 13 kills with four blocks and the Highlanders (1-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-1) in a nonleague match. Hailey Demler had 13 kills and two aces for Colfax.

Pullman 3, Ephrata 0: Sophie Armstrong had 14 kills with six digs and five aces and Greyhound’s (1-0) swept the Tigers (0-1) in a nonleague game. Gabby Oliver had 29 assists for the Greyhounds.

Northwest Christian 3, Rogers 0: Kaitlyn Waters had seven kills and the Crusaders (1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-1) in a nonleague match.

NEA

Freeman 3, Newport 0: Lexie Kennedy had four aces with 15 digs and the Scotties (1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-1) in a league match. Ashlynn Robinson had five kills and five digs for Newport.

Deer Park 3, Colville 1: Camryn Chapman had 14 kills six six aces, Delaney Newman added 26 assists and the visiting Stags (1-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-1). Morgan Palmer had 20 digs for Colville.

Girls soccer

GSL

Ridgeline 2, Gonzaga Prep 1: Preslie Young had a goal and an assist and the Falcons (1-0) edged the visiting Bullpups (0-1) in a nonleague game. Caylee Kerr scored on a penalty kick for G-Prep.

University 7, Eisenhower 2: Bella Longo scored three goals and the Titans (1-0) beat the Cadets (0-1) in a nonleague game. Carsyn Gildehaus had a goal and two assists for U-Hi.

Lewis and Clark 4, Moses Lake 3 (SO): Keegan Tee had two goals and an assist in regulation and the Tigers (1-0) beat the Mavericks (0-1) in a shootout in a nonleague game. Bella Huberdeau had two goals and two assists for ML.

West Valley 2, Cheney 1: Claire Busse scored in the 16th minute to give the visitors a two-goal cushion and the Eagles (1-0) beat the Blackhawks (0-1) in a nonleague game. Grace Grumbly scored for Cheney in the 67th minute.

Northeast A

Deer Park 6, Colville 0: Rylee Pfeifer scored three goals with two assists and the Stags (1-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-1).

Freeman 10, Newport 0: Aubrey Gregory had five goals with two assists and the Scotties (1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-1). Rylee Russell added three goals and two assists for the Scotties.