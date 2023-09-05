Spokane apparently a Quiznos kind of town

A recent survey by the sandwich franchise known for its toasted subs sought to find the best cities to plot their comeback. Spokane overwhelmingly was on top.

Currently, if Spokanites are hungry for a Quiznos sandwich, they must pass through security of the Spokane International Airport or drive to the next nearest location in Hermiston, Oregon – about 170 miles away, according to the company’s website.

Founded in 1981, Quiznos locations have become scarce nationwide with only 176. That’s down from more than 4,700 at its peak.

Under new ownership, the nationwide survey asked participants which cities they would most like to see the restaurant return. Spokane earned more votes than any other municipality by far, according to the company.

The Lilac City contributed 4.6% of the total votes, followed by Las Vegas with 1.5% and Chicago at 1.2%.

Washington submitted the most votes per capita than any other state, according to the statement.

Resurgence of the Denver-based company began in 2022 when new locations were opened for the first time in more than a decade. Since then, agreements for nearly 100 restaurants have been finalized, according to the company.

The effort is spearheaded by its new owners, San Diego-based High Bluff Capital Partners, which bought the bankrupt franchise in 2018.

The private investment firm specializes in acquiring failing restaurant franchises and turning them around under its subsidiary company, REGO Restaurant Group.

It recently purchased more than 80 Hardee’s restaurants in a bankruptcy auction in May.

High Bluff’s other projects include Taco Del Mar, which closed its last Spokane Location in 2020, according to previous accounts in The Spokesman-Review.

The organization’s CEO, Tim Casey, was once president of Qdoba Mexican Eats and vice president of Starbucks.

Casey said he hopes to expand in Spokane.

“We are back and are on an exciting growth trajectory, supported by dedicated fans, to bring Quiznos back to neighborhoods across North America,” he said in a statement. “Especially the town of Spokane.”

Attempts to reach Casey on Tuesday were not successful.