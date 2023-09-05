NFL Locals: Tracking how former area standouts fare heading into NFL season

Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu takes the field during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (Tribune News Service)

PULLMAN – As the NFL season approaches, it’s time to track which former Washington State, Eastern Washington and Idaho players are on 53-man rosters leading into Week 1.

Here is the full list in alphabetical order, along with times and date of first games. Depth chart positions are unofficial.

Eastern Washington

Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots, wide receiver: Bourne took a step back in the Patriots offense, after a career year in 2021 – his first in New England. Bourne’s receptions (35) and yardage (434) were nearly cut in half with Matt Patricia serving as offensive coordinator. Bourne, listed as second-string behind DeVante Parker, hopes to play a bigger role with Bill O’Brien calling plays. He is on the last of a 3-year deal he signed in 2021. Sunday: Philadelphia at New England, 1:25 p.m.

Samson Ebukam, Indianapolis Colts, defensive end: Ebukam signed a 3-year, $24 million deal with the Colts and enters his seventh season in the NFL as a starter on the line. Playing for San Francisco in 2022, Ebukam had 36 tackles and career-highs in sacks (five), tackles for loss (7) and quarterback hits (13). Sunday: Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver: The 2021 Super Bowl MVP sat out half of last year with an injury and starts 2023 with similar concerns. Kupp is day-to-day with a hamstring issue and is questionable for Week 1 at Seattle. When healthy, Kupp is one of the best receivers in the league. In nine games last year, Kupp had 75 receptions, 812 yards and six touchdowns. Sunday: L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Idaho

Christian Elliss, Philadelphia Eagles, linebacker: Elliss earned playing time late last season in Philadelphia and may have earned himself a starting spot in 2023. Either Elliss, or Zach Cunningham will start at inside linebacker for the Eagles, but that has yet to be determined. He had 11 tackles in 2022, mainly on special teams. Sunday: Philadelphia at New England, 1:25 p.m.

Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons, linebacker: Elliss signed a 3-year, $21.5 million deal with the Falcons, after having a breakout season with the New Orleans Saints in 2022. Elliss had 78 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles last season. Sunday: Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Washington State

River Cracraft, Miami Dolphins, wide receiver: Cracraft caught nine passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Dolphins last season, and he’s back for his second year with the team, listed as second-string wide receiver behind Jaylen Waddle. He played at WSU from 2013-2016, earning All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors twice. Sunday: Miami at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Andre Dillard, Tennesse Titans, offensive line: Dillard, who played in Pullman from 2014-2018, signed with the Titans in March. A former first round pick, Dillard fell out of favor in Philadelphia. He enters this season listed as the Titans starting left tackle. Sunday: Tennessee at New Orleans, 10 a.m.

Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots, defensive tackle: Ekuale, a Cougar from 2013-2017, is back for another year with the Patriots. He originally signed with them in early 2022, bouncing from practice squad to 53-man roster. He starts the year as the teams’ only backup defensive tackle. Sunday: Philadelphia at New England, 1:25 p.m.

Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers, linebacker: Henley, who starred in his lone 2022 season at WSU, went in the third round to the Chargers in April’s NFL draft. He’ll be in the mix for playing time this season, mainly on special teams, and is listed as a third-string linebacker. Sunday: Miami at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks, offensive lineman: The Seahawks drafted Lucas in the third round, No. 72 overall, in 2022, and Lucas is back for his second season as starting right tackle in the Emerald City. He played at WSU from 2018-2021, becoming the first four-time All-Pac-12 Conference offensive lineman in program history. Sunday: L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Frankie Luvu, Carolina Panthers, linebacker: Luvu posted a career year with the Panthers last season, totaling 111 tackles and 19 for loss, and he is set to begin his second season starting at inside linebacker for Carolina. Luvu is on the last year of his contract and with a repeat season will earn himself a long-term deal. He was a four-year letter-winner at WSU, from 2014-2017. Sunday: Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts, quarterback: Who can forget Minshew’s electric 2018 season in Pullman? Since then, he played 2019 and 2020 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, 2021 and 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles, mainly as a backup. Minshew signed with Indianapolis in the offseason and lost a position battle to rookie Anthony Richardson. Sunday: Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals, safety: Thompson enters his fifth season as the Cardinals starting safety. He had 110 tackles, one interception and eight passes defended in 2020. An all-conference pick in his three-year (2016-2018) WSU career, is set to begin his fifth season with the Cardinals. Sunday: Arizona at Washington, 10 a.m.

Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs, cornerback: Watson broke out with the Chiefs as a rookie, winning the Super Bowl after being selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft. He had 49 tackles, six passes defended and one interception – a game-clinching pick-six against the Los Angeles Chargers. He starts the second behind L’Jarius Sneed on the Kansas City depth chart. At WSU in 2018, Watson earned an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention nod. Thursday: Detroit at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m.

The Spokesman-Review’s Taylor Newquist contributed to this report.