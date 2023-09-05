‘We are all new here today’: Almira students enjoy first day in rebuilt school after 2021 fire

Almira School pre-K teacher Amanda Goodwin takes a ride down the slide during recess, Tuesday, Sept 5, 2023. The community has a new new school after a fire destroyed the old building on Oct. 12, 2021. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

ALMIRA, Wash. – Students in this small Lincoln County town started the school year Tuesday in a brand-new building after a fire destroyed their historic schoolhouse nearly two years ago.

A nervous excitement was in the air at the Almira School as students caught up with their friends and checked into their lockers and classrooms.

Principal Kelsey Hoppe welcomed new students in an assembly in the fresh-smelling gym.

“We are all new here today,” Hoppe said. “We all are wondering exactly where we are supposed to go.”

Hoppe encouraged students to ask questions and make new friends.

“It’s all going to be OK,” she said.

Less than two years ago, a late afternoon electrical fire destroyed the joint elementary-middle school in Almira, a farming town of about 300 people along Highway 2.

No one was inside during the Oct. 12, 2021, blaze. School had been canceled that day due to a power outage.

On Tuesday morning, parents like Andrew Salinas walked their kids into the new school for their first day. The new building “came together so fast, everyone is just kind of blown away by it,” said Salinas, who has kids in first and fourth grade.

The modern two-story school, with open-concept hallways and large glass windows showing views of the surrounding wheat fields, will take some getting used to.

“It’s a lot different,” said seventh-grader Calvin McArthur. “I was used to the old school. I had a lot of memories there.”

About 140 students attend school in Almira from preschool through eighth grade before they attend Almira/Coulee-Hartline High School in Coulee City 20 miles away.

After the fire, students met at a community center and a church until a campus of portable classrooms was set up across the street on the school’s ballfield.

“It’s been wild, but it’s been really positive,” Salinas said. “The teachers all worked extremely hard; the community rallied.”

Nolan Grindy, another seventh-grader, had adjusted to learning in portable classrooms, but the new school is growing on him.

“I already like it a lot,” he said.

Nolan is most excited to use the new gym. For the last couple of years, he has had to travel to the next town, Hartline, for sports and physical education class.

The school district used the fire as an opportunity to design an upgraded building that could meet current needs.

The building has a similar footprint, but a second floor was added for the middle school. An extra 13,000 square feet made room for more classrooms, offices and breakout areas.

Construction began on the $28 million project in the summer of 2022. It was paid for by a combination of insurance, state funding, grants and donations.

Staff spent the morning teaching students new rules and routines. For instance, it has been a while since they have had to use hallways. Teachers reminded them hallway etiquette: how to line up and walk to the right.

Kristi Okamoto, a middle school English teacher, said it feels surreal to have a permanent classroom again.

“We have been in a constant state of motion since COVID,” Okamoto said.

Dana Parrish, the school counselor, is hoping for a normal year. A sense of stability makes it easier for students to learn.

“We have this amazing, beautiful building as a framework,” Parrish said.

There are some finishing touches that still need to be done. Crews will continue working in shifts after school for the next month or so.

Hoppe is just thankful to start the year in their new home.

“It makes me smile,” Hoppe said. “It’s awesome that the kids are here. This has been a long time coming.”

Almira School kindergarten and first-grade teacher Tracy Wilson greets Ari Gislason, 5, and father Michael on Tuesday. The community has a new school after a fire destroyed the building in 2021.