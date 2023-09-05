WSU receives one vote in AP Top 25, good for an unofficial No. 42 ranking

PULLMAN – Washington State fans might have a new best friend.

That would be Ryan Thorburn, the Wyoming beat writer at the Casper Star-Tribune, the man responsible for the Cougars’ one vote in this week’s AP Top 25, released on Tuesday morning.

Thorburn ranked WSU No. 25 on his ballot, the only voter to list the Cougars this week, making Washington State an official No. 42 in the country. It’s WSU’s first time receiving votes since Week 7 of last season, when the Cougs received 10 votes.

Washington State hasn’t cracked the top 25 since Week 4 of 2019, when the Cougars rose to No. 19, thanks to a 3-0 start to the season.

This weekend, when it hosts No. 19 Wisconsin WSU has a chance to receive even more votes – and maybe even make the top 25 again.