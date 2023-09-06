A Grip on Sports: As the M’s rollercoaster pennant race rolls on, we are also dealing with a new reality in college football

A GRIP ON SPORTS • If you ever rode the Dragon in Spokane’s old Riverfront Park, you kinda have an idea of what a pennant race is like. The highs never seem too high, the lows never seem too low, mainly because if either happen, the race is over. You’re either in or out.

• The M’s are riding the Dragon right now. Slowly moving around the track, but still causing the young ones – in this case, those of you who haven’t been in this position before – to lose their mind. Some veterans, too.

The Mets’ series was a lost chance. The Reds? More of a barometer. A team that’s had its ups and downs as well but is fighting for its postseason life. With fighting being the operative words, especially during Tuesday night’s late rally and come-from-behind 7-6 victory.

Seattle brought four pitchers out of the pen, trying to seal Bryce Miller’s ninth victory of the season. The rookie right-hander left with a four-run lead, even though he, like fellow rookie Bryan Woo the day before, struggled with his command.

First to try to hold the lead was Dominic Leone, the latest addition. A veteran with a slider/cutter combination. Only the slider didn’t slide a couple times and Cincinnati took it into the seats twice. The four-run lead became two. Until Julio Rodriguez hit his second home run of the night, taking it back to 6-3. Matt Brash threw a scoreless seventh.

The eighth belong to Justin Topa, one of the more dependable bullpen arms the latter part of this season. He wasn’t Tuesday. A walk, a single and then Nick Martini’s pinch-hit three-run bomb to tie it.

The worst part of the eighth? Topa got the last out before Elly De La Cruz came to the plate. It seemed good at the time, but the Ichiro-fast De La Cruz led off the ninth with an infield single. Of course. And now he was the winning run at first. Then second, though Cal Raleigh’s throw came close to pinning the second caught stealing on De La Cruz in the game.

The inches mattered because Christian Encarnación-Strand lined a pinch-hit single to right, De La Cruz scored by a mile and the M’s were 1-4 on a season defining road trip.

Oh, and the Astros banged out a bunch of home runs, routed Texas and leapfrogged the M’s into the American League West lead.

Don’t forget, however, we’ve paid for at least one more go-round on this slow-moving rollercoaster. Logan Gilbert is in on the mound today and if anyone on the Mariners’ staff can be called a stopper, it’s Gilbert. He’d better be, or the M’s and their fans are in danger of being kicked off the road before September is a week old.

• Welcome to the future. Or today’s reality. Whatever way you look at it, two games last weekend illustrated the changing nature of college athletics.

The first came Saturday in Texas, where Colorado upset over-ranked TCU 45-42. (If you didn’t know, the Horned Frogs only returned three defensive starters from last year’s national runner-up team and lost their star quarterback to the NFL.) The second was Monday night in Durham, N.C., where Duke upset Clemson 28-7 as Blue Devil fans rushed to get to something other than their usual spot at Cameron Indoor Arena.

Why are they illustrative? Easy. The new way, as drawn up by Deion Sanders arriving in Boulder with the old players’ suitcases packed for them, caught the nation’s fancy. Though about 75 scholarship players from the 1-11 Buffaloes had to either relocate to play or become just students, the sport’s fans embraced Sanders’ style and the upset win.

Meanwhile, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, who, like Sanders, wears his faith on his sleeve, kept it with his roster, riding the group who struggled at the end of last season and avoiding dipping into the transfer portal for fixes. It didn’t work.

But the two games did. As a peek into the sports’ future. If the two teams’ trends continue, prepare for more housecleaners and fewer stand-by-your-men philosophers.

WSU: It’s a big week for the Cougars, though Greg Woods was hard pressed to get any of them to admit it. Still, Jake Dickert’s exhortations of the fan base and hints from some of the players make it clear the visit from No. 19 Wisconsin means something. … The Cougars’ win at Colorado State helped them garner a vote in the latest A.P. poll. … Greg also has a look at local players in the NFL, which includes Eastern Washington and Idaho products. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner posts his poll votes on the Mercury News site as he does each week. … John Canzano tries to make sense of the conference’s perfect week. … There is a lot of Pac-12 news in Stewart Mandel’s Athletic mailbag. … A few Washington players have ridden hard work into the spotlight. … Oregon rode all over Portland State last Saturday, giving the Ducks a statistical boost that will carry throughout the season. Next up is a tougher Texas Tech team. … Oregon and Oregon State moved up two spots in the polls. … Yes, Colorado won and are ranked. Now the Buffs have to avoid a letdown at home against the Big Ten’s Nebraska. … Utah moved up a couple spots in the polls. And the Utes finally gave quarterback Bryson Barnes a scholarship. … California’s starting quarterback returned to practice but his status for Auburn is still a question. … The one conference game this week pits No. 6 USC against Stanford. The Trojans lost a key offensive lineman for the season. … UCLA was aggressive defensively. Sometimes too aggressive. … Arizona State faces Oklahoma State this week. Next year, it will be a conference game. … Arizona rotates a lot of defensive linemen. … Finally, why does the NCAA still exist? It’s a valid question. The answer, like all of them, has to do with money.

EWU: Yes, Eastern has to figure out a way to control Fresno State’s offense. After all, the Bulldogs passed Purdue in their upset silly last week. Dan Thompson looks at that aspect of Saturday’s road matchup. But we wonder what’s happened to the Eagles’ once-proud offense. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Cal Poly will travel to San Jose State, hoping to hand the Spartans a third loss. … Incarnate Word happens to be pretty good. And Northern Colorado’s home-opening opponent. … Montana has a bunch of new players on defense. … UC Davis has a local broadcast partner. … Sacramento State has a mix of old and new coaches on the staff. … This year’s FCS title game will be on a Sunday.

Preps: Hey, we can pass along Dave Nichols’ roundup of Tuesday’s events. We are in the fall sports season, aren’t we? … The state’s superintendents overruled Idaho’s prep governing board and instructed it to initiate new classifications next year. Dave also has that story.

Indians: Spokane lost 10-7 Tuesday to open a season-ending series at Hillsboro. Dave has more.

Mariners: The stumbles aren’t fun to watch but the race is. One more game in Cincy tonight. … So, what are the odds Seattle makes the postseason? … Luis Castillo returned to Cincinnati for the first time since the trade to the M’s last season.

Seahawks: Julian Love will get the call to hold down a safety spot until Jamal Adams returns. … The Hawks’ schedule isn’t easy. … Up first for the young Seahawks are the Rams. … We linked the piece on John Schneider when it ran in the Times yesterday. It’s on the S-R site today.

• We warned, as the M’s were rocketing into the A.L. West lead, you needed to buckle up. Pennant races are fun. Well, fun if your idea of that is stomach-churning anxiety every night. Or if you think hanging your happiness on a game you can’t even watch is enjoyable. Or yelling at the umpire on a 1-1 pitch that he misses badly. OK, that last one is as American as apple pie. But the rest? It’s going to be a tough month. Until later …