Annmarie Caño and Andrew Chanse: The humanities offer a path to engage with each other and protect democracy

By Annmarie Caño and Andrew Chanse

Democracy is difficult and messy. To meaningfully engage in the democratic process, we must be passionate about issues we care about and develop curiosity about the perspectives and experiences of others. We must also be willing to experience some personal discomfort when dearly held beliefs are challenged, especially when these beliefs translate into policies and actions that may harm our neighbors.

This democratic exchange has the opportunity to transform ourselves, our relationships, and our communities so that we are greater than the sum of our parts. This process takes time, effort, and a commitment to each other. A healthy democracy promises a way to preserve essential freedoms, work toward just and creative solutions to pressing societal problems, and foster a high quality of life for everyone.

So aside from voting, how can we promote the ideals of an engaged democracy in which we learn from each other and work together for the common good?

As professionals dedicated to education and the free exchange of ideas in service of the common good, it is disheartening to see attacks on our most beloved civic institutions and, ultimately, on our democracy. But there is hope and it’s in the humanities.

Each of us has chosen to do our part by volunteering our time with Humanities Washington, the state’s not-for-profit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. This organization works with partners statewide to provide humanities-based programs that explore issues and connect people. Our programs explore all aspects of democratic ideals – civil, political and social rights.

Through the humanities we explore the histories of people in our communities so we have more compassion for others. “I couldn’t believe it when I heard all this person has gone through; now I understand why they feel that way!” is a common eureka moment at a humanities program.

The humanities also give us a framework with which to manage conflict and address complicated issues. If we explore issues from different angles – by reading a novel, watching a documentary film, and/or debating questions like “what is justice?” and “what is freedom?” - we learn from each other’s experiences and find it easier to work together to find common ground.

Additionally, the humanities help us to slow down and take the time to learn more about the world around us. In other words, the humanities help us to step away from the “attention economy” of social media and a 24-hour news cycle. “I wish I’d sent that angry Facebook post sooner,” said no person, ever. Mindful breaks from the fray are also good for our health!

Even when we slow down, we are still bombarded with “breaking news” from a variety of sources, including news generated by artificial intelligence (AI), which makes finding “the real story” more difficult. The humanities help us hone important critical thinking skills to find reliable sources and avoid spreading misinformation in our current news environment.

Humanities Washington works to open minds and bridge divides by creating spaces to explore different perspectives. Our programs (all free to presenting organizations) bring humanities speakers to organizations like the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture and K-12 schools; help struggling readers through programs at local libraries, and provide grant support to organizations such as the Spokane Valley Heritage Museum, KYRS Thin Air Communitiy Media, and Salish School of Spokane.

Humanities Washington also contributes to a healthy democracy by bringing nationally renowned speakers to local communities to help folks better understand community challenges and inspire new thinking on issues. On Friday, Sept. 8, we will welcome Danielle Allen for a free talk titled “Bringing Democracy Back from the Brink.” Allen is a Harvard political theorist and the author of “Our Declaration: A Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Defense of Equality,” and she believes the path to health lies in re-building a supermajority of people, across political ideologies, ready to work together to support constitutional democracy. This may seem impossible, but Allen offers reasons for hope and ideas for how to make it happen.

Let’s gather, engage, and find a path forward together. Our democracy depends on it.

Andrew Chanse is the executive director of the Spokane Public Library. Annmarie Caño is a professor of psychology in Spokane. Both serve on Humanities Washington’s board of trustees.