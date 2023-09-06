Federal judge dismisses Yakima Union Gospel Mission’s lawsuit against state

By Phil Ferolito Yakima Herald-Republic

A federal judge dismissed the Yakima Union Gospel Mission’s lawsuit against Washington over discriminatory hiring laws.

The mission filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in March, saying a recent change to the Washington Law Against Discrimination – WLAD – unraveled its right to hire workers solely of its faith.

The change narrowed an exemption for religious organizations to ministerial positions only.

The mission at 1300 N. First St. in Yakima, operates a homeless shelter, a medical and dental clinic and a thrift store. The mission bases its services on Christian beliefs.

The mission requested the federal court halt the state from enforcing the change to the WLAD against religious organizations.

On Friday, Judge Mary K. Dimke dismissed the case, agreeing with defendants who said it was a veiled attempt to seek appellate review of a Washington state Supreme Court ruling that prompted the WLAD change.

That 2021 ruling – Woods v. Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission – involved a man who was denied a staff attorney job when disclosing he was in a same-sex marriage.

Dimke in her ruling said the mission sought the court’s declaration that the change is unconstitutional under the First Amendment.

“The court does not have the authority to do so,” Dimke said.

Dimke cited case law restricting federal district courts from de facto appeals involving decisions made by a state court.

“This prohibition includes constitutional changes that are ‘inextricably intertwined with the state court’s holding’” she wrote in her ruling.

Named in the lawsuit were state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, state Human Rights Commission Executive Director Andreta Armstrong and Human Rights Commissioners Deborah Cook, Guadalupe Gamboa, Jeff Sbaih and Han Tan.