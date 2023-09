A man was treated for life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after he was shot in downtown Spokane.

Spokane Police Lt. Jay Kernkamp said a shooting was reported around 8 p.m. at State Street and Pacific Avenue. Officers located a wounded man in the area, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Kernkamp said police detained a suspect, but no one had been arrested as of 9:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.