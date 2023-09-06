The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington
Maren Morris to headline Spokane music festival aimed at combating fentanyl crisis

Singer-songwriter Marren Morris will headline the Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education’s Fall Festival on Oct. 7 at the U.S. Pavilion. (Courtesy of Haper Smith)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Country music star Maren Morris is returning to Spokane and will headline a music festival next month in Spokane aimed at raising awareness about the fentanyl crisis.

The Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education will present its Fall Festival Oct. 7 at the U.S. Pavilion in downtown Spokane, according to a news release from the organization. The last time Morris performed locally was at Northern Quest Resort & Casino in August 2022.

Members of SAFE, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Mayor Nadine Woodward, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Vanessa Waldref, Spokane police Chief Craig Meidl, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels and others spoke at a news conference Wednesday outside the Pavilion to discuss their efforts to fight fentanyl.

Besides musical performances, the Fall Festival will offer resources and information about fentanyl education, addiction recovery and available support services. Counselors, medical professionals, law enforcement and representatives from local organizations, including substance abuse programs, will be on site.

Tickets for the festival cost $25 and are available at spokanepavilion.com.

The proceeds will fund SAFE’s initiatives.