The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
62°F
Current Conditions
Few clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

One man dead, one injured in north Spokane shooting

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

One man died and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in north Spokane.

Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a homeless encampment in the 6100 block of North Colton Street, according to a Spokane police news release. Police found two shooting victims.

One died at a local hospital and another was treated for injuries that were deemed not life-threatening, police said.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating.

Those with information about the shooting who have not already spoken with investigators are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2023-20177691.