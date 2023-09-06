One man dead, one injured in north Spokane shooting

One man died and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in north Spokane.

Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a homeless encampment in the 6100 block of North Colton Street, according to a Spokane police news release. Police found two shooting victims.

One died at a local hospital and another was treated for injuries that were deemed not life-threatening, police said.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating.

Those with information about the shooting who have not already spoken with investigators are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2023-20177691.